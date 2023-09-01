The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Samuel D. Alexander, 58, Stockton, California., third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Sara Danielle Bowles, AKA Sara Danielle Patterson, 36, Henderson, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Maynor Cantarero-Garcia, 28, 1856 Loop St., #46, theft of mail matter, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Deandre Lamont Christian, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Javis Antowainet Clark, 29, 314 Catalpa Cir., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Jarvis M. Davis, 30, 804 Scott St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, failure to comply with bicycle safety regulations; transfer bond.
Dominic Emanuel Lee Escamilla, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, attempt/obtain a controlled substance by fraud/false statement/forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Justin Joseph Eversole, 33, 317 Witt Road, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Jaketa Michelle Fletcher, 36 or 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Waltez Leonte Franklin, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jeremy Matthew Gentry, 39, 1252 Whitlock Road, Alvaton, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Gauge Zane Grubbs, 18, 1614 Parkside Drive, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal abuse; $50,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Lashaun Marcell Hall, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Henry Roy Isles, 50, 2315 Provo Road, Morgantown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Christopher Dale Jessie, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kenneth Lee Johnson, 29, 286 Coonhunters Road, Rockfield, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Malik Ade Jones, 30, 2363 Fox Ridge Court, #223, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $50,000 cash bond.
Keith Edwin Keown, 55, 428 Center St., possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Benjamin Mehicic, 34, 406 Catalpa Circle, theft of mail matter, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police; transfer bond.
Francisco Mendoza-Zapata, 37, Antioch, Tenn., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Brian Timothy Mullins, 55, Owensboro, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Gary A. Rich, 65, 2610 Mosswood Drive, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, distribution of obscene matter to a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Monica Joanna Murillo-Rivas, 30, 471 Pisces Ave., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Eric Wayne Rotman, 31, 319 Woodford Ave., #2, first-degree fleeing or evading police, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, no motorcycle operator’s license, failure to or improper signal, disregarding a stop sign, operating or riding a motorcycle without proper headgear; transfer bond.
Francisco Joel Serrano, 28, 125 Baskerville Road, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Clifton Wayne Simpkins, 57, 32 Maryanns Way, Morgantown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.