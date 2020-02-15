The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Leonard Bigirimana, 45, 2105 Robin Road, #L03, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Furaha Nyirakaiire, 42, 2105 Robin Road, #L03, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Brianna L. Bozman, 21, 1029 E. 13th Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Terrell Tyrone Clark, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief; combine bond with another indictment.
Bobby Allen Cuzick, 29, 1614 Old Louisville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Colby Allen Forrester, 40, 135 S. Spindletop Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Mario Montoya Frazier, 19, 901 Jackson Court, #C8, first-degree bail jumping; combine bond with other indictment; theft of identity, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, possession of marijuana; $2,500 unsecured bond.
Izayis Dumon Pettis, 18, Madisonville, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Juan Rojellio Gonzalez, 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
George Raymond Hagan Jr., 44, 5325 Nolin Dam Road, Mammoth Cave, theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $10,000 or more; notice to appear.
Gerald Nyange Hamisi, 19, 1225 N. Lee St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft of identity; transfer bond.
Matthew Joseph Hawkins, 38, 2075 Bristow Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Davayon N. Head, 23, Clarksville, first-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Robert Lee Holmes III, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, three counts of menacing, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $3,500 cash bond.
John Anthony James Jr., 22, 201 W. 11th Ave., #5, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic), violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Obandar Khan, 27, 118 Valleybrook Ave., two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, four counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors; transfer bond.
Demarcus R. King, 40, Bessemer, Ala., theft by deception valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Brandon Stephen Lewis, 36, 350 S.B. Thomas Road, second-degree assault (domestic); $1,500 cash bond.
Steven Dewane Lewis, 42, 1779 E.G. Nash Road, Roundhill, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Stacie Gwen Lindsey, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Jackie Allie Logsdon, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Jon Derek Marr, 36, 1009 Detour Road, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Rebecca Faye Miller, 43, 270 Ora Huff Road, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Demetrion Kani Neal, 19, c/o Todd County Detention Center, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Austin Tyler Pedigo, 24, 303 Scott Way, Apt. C, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Jessica Rebecca Petit, 29, 141 Bristow Road, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jonathan Eric Ramsey, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Soe Reh, 39, 1120 Trilliium Lane, first-degree sexual abuse; $2,500 cash bond.
Guy Dewayne Richardson, 48, 785 Glenmore Road, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Troy Tristan Roark, 22, 58 Wildwood Road, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Gary Lee Tanner, 66, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $3,000 cash bond.
Andrew Dewayne Taylor, 18, 302 Clearview Ave., theft/receipt of a stolen credit/debit card (two or more cards), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $500 within a six-month period; transfer bond.
Samantha Rose Thode, 27, 3509 Nashville Road, #8, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Kaci Wynette Thompson, 40, Eastview, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Kevin Blake Thompson, 42, 501 Eric Ave., #K81, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, resisting arrest, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Nicole Elizabeth Vigneault, 47, 318 Butler Way, Apt. B1, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Ricky Dean Watson Sr., 55, homeless, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Kristin Joy Whiting, 25, 451 Whitlock Road, Alvaton, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.