The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Brooklyn Ann Baldwin, 29, 1956 Stonehenge Ave., No. 7, two counts of theft of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Stevondre Lydale Brown, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Deandre Lamont Christian, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $100,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; second-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
Montrose Paul Ford Jr., 30, Columbus, Ohio, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief; $50,000 cash bond.
Christopher Stephen Crosson, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree stalking, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Joseph Lee Crouch, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Heather Nicole Embry, 33, 115 Clark Landing Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a peace officer a false name or address; transfer bond.
Buck Eugene Fletcher, 46, Caneyville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Rodney Shaun Smith, 43, Caneyville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Chrisa Lynn Giovanni, 49, 2050 Stonehenge Ave., Apt. C, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Scott Mitchell Johnson, 39, c/o Logan County Detention Center, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Marquis Cortez Jones, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, five counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Clifford Reddy Lockett, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, second-degree fleeing or evading police; $5,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Michael Paul Malley, 25, 206 Hinton Ave., Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Keith Dewayne Matthews, 61, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Marcus Dewayne McCathren, 39, 2875 Glen Lily Road, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Thomas Marshell McFarland, 23, 795 Brandy Circle, Apt. A, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Christopher Lee Prince, 49, 280 Cumberland Trace Road, No. 423, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
James Earl Russell, 44, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 6, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Matthew David Seip, 44, Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Michael Taylor Skaggs, 30, 1033 31-W By-Pass, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Tiffany Faye Spillman, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), theft by unlawful taking (firearm), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment; third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
David Christian Vander Meulen, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Nathan John Williams, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; notice to appear.
Johnny Haskel Wilson Jr., 32, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Justin Derek Wright, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault (domestic); $10,000 cash bond; first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Benjamin Lee Yoder, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.