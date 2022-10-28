The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Pedro Antonio Alfaro, 27, 753 Denali St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Marcos Alonzo-Castaneda, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, driving without a license/negligence in an accident; $10,000 cash bond.
Tammi Lynn Bidwell, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Robert Lee Brown, 35, 1130 Jim Gloren Road, Glasgow, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Amber Nicole Cline, 32, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Baltazar Diego-Juan, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim younger than 16), second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, custodial interference, four counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor; $50,000 cash bond.
Magdalena Juan Nicolas, 45, 2721 Nashville Road, #40, custodial interference; $10,000 cash bond.
Dillan Marc Embry, 24, 164 Lowerstone Ave., #3, first-degree strangulation, second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Sonia Marie Gillespie, 45, 2413 Thames Valley Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Lucas James Kraude, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Clifford Daniel McKinney, 26, West Salem, Ill., first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, rear license plate not illuminated, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal; $5,000 cash bond.
Mbinga Ngandu, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape; $100,000 cash bond.
Andrew Logan Ragland, 25, 419 Drake Ave., Franklin, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Dustin Matthew Siletchnik, 39, 318 White Dogwood Drive, fraudulent insurance acts at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Amanda Jean Taylor, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal mischief, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second-degree disorderly conduct, license to be in possession; $10,000 cash bond.
Eddy Rudi Torres, 38, 321 Lee Wood Way, second-degree robbery; $5,000 cash bond.
Claudia Martinez-Pienda, 35, 321 Lee Wood Way, second-degree robbery by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Billy Joe Walker, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Sean Patrick Walker, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Joshua Shane Webb, 35, 331 Bunnell St., Horse Cave, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving; transfer bond.
Chandler Austin Wilson, 21, 806 Sweet Bay Ave., second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Bobby Joseph York, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, disregarding a stop sign, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Anatoliy Valdimer Youschenko, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic), two counts of fourth-degree assault, alcohol intoxication; $10,000 cash bond.