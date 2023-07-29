The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Brittany Nayshaye Barnes, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Juan Daniel Bourdet, 21, 1129 Cabell Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Kevin Dewvall Gidcumb, 46, 3165 Clifty Hollow Road, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Gary Anthony Glass, 51, 283 Hellbender Lane, Scottsville, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal; notice to appear.
Randy Lee Goodnight, 56, 506 Brentmoor Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $1,500 cash bond.
Shedrick Johnson, 62, 1427 N. Sunrise Drive, #3, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Myint Htay, 31, 404 Double Springs Road, #721, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Amber Lynn Jackson, 34, Lebanon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Vada Roselene Johnson, 46, 1625 Parkside Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Scott Erik Lewis, 48, 736 E. 12th Ave., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Jess Andrew Mason, 23, c/o Hart County Jail, four counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, second-degree criminal mischief, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 cash bond.
Andrew James McAllister, 23, 727 E. 11th Ave., first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Michael A. Merrell, 20 1106 Lovers Lane, #BF, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Jimmy Dean Smith, 35, 2155 Goshen Church South Road, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Rashad Eugene Terrell, 45, 3218 Cave Springs Ave., three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, kidnapping, first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Danny Hugh Whitaker, 53, 4305 Galloway’s Mill Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $5,000 cash bond.
Dequan Martez Cook Williams, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree arson, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Robert J. Wright Jr., 36, 123 Indian Creek Road, Brownsville, theft by deception valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Tola Lo Xaysana, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.