The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Kerby Lane Basham, 46, 4942 Richardsville Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Serena Faith Basham, 21, 3416 Richardsville Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, careless driving, excessive windshield/window tinting, license to be in possession; transfer bond.
Jeremy Michael Coomes, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $10,000 cash bond.
Katie Marie Eagle, 37, homeless, trafficking in stolen identities, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Logan Joseph West, 47, homeless, theft of identity, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond.
Mark Anthony Gilboe, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Clayton Sean Grabarczyk, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault; $1,500 cash bond.
Savana Sea Guess, 26, address unknown, first-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Joshua James Jones, 42, 412 Bob O. Link Road, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Mackenzie Paul Jones, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, improper display of a registration plate, one headlight, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Kaleah Grace Lack, 20, 141 Bristow Road, No. H4, third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 cash bond.
Harry Arthur Munnion IV, 32, 232 Hanover Court, first-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving; transfer bond.
Daniel Joseph Oberg, 34, 97 Willow Tree Circle, Austin, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Brandon Lee Peckinpaugh, 29, 6515 Browning Road, Rockfield, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Skyelar Bradford Potter, 21, 1311 Cabell Drive, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Hajro Salihovic, 33, 3261 Cave Springs Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Samantha Kay Blunk, 34, Lexington, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to illuminate head lamps; transfer bond.
Anthony Tyril Sanders, 23, 321 Eversole Drive, second-degree assault; $2,500 surety bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Anthony Lee Stevenson, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $5,000 cash bond.
Tanner Lee Hines, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, nine counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Briana Marie Strong, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond; first-degree promoting contraband, $2,500 cash bond.
Rex Vanslyke aka Joshua Vanslyke, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 cash bond.
Robert Van Watkins Jr., 31, 4312 Anna Sandhill Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree escape, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest; transfer bond.
Adam Troy Welch, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct; $10,000 cash bond.
Preston Lee White, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Bradly Wessel Wilken, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Joel David Wirshborn, 40, 691 William Simmons Road, cultivating marijuana (five plants or more), five counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.