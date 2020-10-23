The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Dakota Kayne Abney, 30, 3489 Perrytown Road, Scottsville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jamie Ever Alfaro, 29, 804 Midway Court, Apt. 2, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), harassment; transfer bond.
Rashad Eugene Anthony, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $1,500 cash bond.
Darrin William Austin, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances); $5,000 cash bond; first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree unlawful imprisonment; $7,500 cash bond.
Jessica Anne Bellar, 44, 427 Wade Ave., impersonating a peace officer, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Tracy L. Boyd, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), first-degree persistent felony offender; $100,000 cash bond.
Roy Glen Carter, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), one headlight, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belt, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Damien Javontae Clark, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree attempted burglary, first-degree stalking, second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Linda Lucille Comstock, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of theft of identity, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Keith Edward Couch, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, menacing, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Deante Ventrail Lamar Dowlen, 21, 506 E. Eighth St., Russellville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Donald Wallace Embry, 44, 1107 Beauty Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Joshua Tyler Escue, 29, 504 W. Kentucky Ave., Franklin, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Dustin Michael Garrity, 31, 2562 Dye Ford Road, Alvaton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Daron Dewayne Gregory, 27, 2702 Industrial Drive, No. 809, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Jason Dewayne Gregory, 39, 167 Sebarn Close Court, third-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools; transfer bond.
Brian Michael Hadden, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belt, failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Dashiell Julius Hamilton III, 24, 141 Bristow Road, No. J12, second-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Badr Hanif, 59, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, third-degree criminal trespassing; $3,000 cash bond.
Lance Carl Alan Hogue, 32, 196 Dewey Lake Road, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
India Wilson Hooks, 49, 166 Cumberland Trace Road, No. 166, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
Ladon Jamal Hunt, 22, 414 Trent Way, No. A4, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Shedrick Johnson, 59, 1427 N. Sunrise Drive, No. 3, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Lonnie Wayne Bunch, 36, 1500 Bryant Way, No. B8, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Amy Nichole Hawkins, 39, 1500 Bryant Way, No. B8, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Lara Lynn Jones, 53, 1209 Salem Circle, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
Richardo Z. Jones, 37, Nashville, kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $25,000 cash bond.
Willie Wilson Miller, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree arson, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Cassadee Jo Morris, 39, 1341 Millshed Road, Morgantown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, improper display of registration plates; transfer bond.
Jacob Ray Riddle, 34, 6220 Clarksville Road, Russellville, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to use child restraint device in motor vehicle, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Johnathan Lee Ross, 22, 522 St. Cloud Way, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Kiyam Kadeem Santo, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of mail matter, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Blake Andrew Schultz, 20, 1909 Creason St., Apt. B, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Andrew Lewis Sullins, 30, 216 Plain Ave., second-degree escape, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Hunter Cole Swift, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Ricky Dean Watson Sr., 56, 981 Newcut Road, Alvaton, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Xavier Tyrese Wright, 21, Cookeville, Tenn., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Lance Walker Young, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
