The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jason Tyler Abston, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Patrick Wayne Costello, 35, 3416 Richardsville Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Terry Christopher Roarx, 38, Beaver Dam, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Serena Faith Basham, 21, 3416 Richardsville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Dennis Lane Davis, 57, 5350 Louisville Road, No. 41, leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury/failure to render aid or assistance, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Wesley Matthew Davis, 23, 701 Brownslock Road, No. 602 or 183 Allen Meador Lane, Scottsville, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Jerry Lewis Gregory, 41, 5301 Scottsville Road, No. 19, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Robert Linton Hicks, 46, 250 Evergreen Court, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address; transfer bond.
Issac A. Johnson, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder; $500,000 cash bond.
David Montell, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Andrew Montell, 32, homeless, second-degree robbery by complicity; $10,000 cash bond.
Christopher York Reeves, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $5,000 cash bond.
Noar Reh, 19, 481 Day Star Circle, tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; notice to appear.
Christopher Jordan Richmond, 37, 374 Circle Drive, Russellville, theft by deception valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,000 cash bond.
Wesley Jacob Simpson, 32, 549 Anna Sandhill Road, first-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Larry Lee Smith, 49, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Pamela McKinney Mosby Stinnett, 50, 1083 Hollow Road, Glasgow, theft of identity by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Clint Austin Smith, 30, 873 Divot Circle, theft of identity; $2,500 cash bond.
Timothy Lynn Vrieze, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, careless driving, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Joshua Dale Williams, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $6,000 cash bond.
Roger Albert Williams, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth-degree assault (domestic), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jared Tyler Womack, 27, 9279 Russellville Road, Apt. 15B, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense); transfer bond.
Kacy Danielle Thomas, 35, 5612 Russellville Road, Apt. 105, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
David Allen Yoakem, 46, 5690 Louisville Road, No. 90, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plate, inadequate silencer (muffler), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.