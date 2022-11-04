The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Nicholas Dale Bishop, 33, Radcliff, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; $5,000 cash bond.
Charles Adam Bomar, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Antowan Demeatrius Cross, 30, 1180 Fair St., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; $2,500 cash bond.
Rondal Wayne Davis Jr., 23, 147 Lower Stone Ave., Apt. B, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Earnest Lajuan Enlow, 30, address unknown, receiving stolen property (firearm); $2,500 cash bond.
Teoshia Leshay Hill, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Kyrus Jakoby Devaughn Huffman, 22, 1541 N. Sunrise Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, receiving stolen property (firearm); $2,500 cash bond.
Frank Robert Jerome Huskey II, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, license to be in possession, no tail lamps, no or expired registration plate, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Marlon Renay Jackson, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, promoting a sexual performance by a minor (victim younger than 18), 10 counts of third-degree rape; $50,000 cash bond.
Ronald Reagan Johnna, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree stalking; $10,000 cash bond.
Isaac Andrews Lawson, 26, 1416 Nutwood St., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, failure to wear seatbelt, excessive windshield/window tint, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Misty Alicia McKeel, 43, 1065 Trammel Boyce Road, Scottsville, second-degree assault; transfer bond.
Jadore Sirron Overton, 21, Indianapolis, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; transfer bond.
Tabor S. Payton, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; $2,500 cash bond.
Dvante Javier Pollard, 30, Columbus, Ga., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Chad James Powell, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to or improper signal, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, improper passing, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt; $10,000 cash bond.
Cody Dylan Riggs, 29, 181 McFadin Station, Apt. E, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $1,500 cash bond.
Lucas Paul Shelton, 28, 3509 Nashville Road, #65, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
John William Small, 50, 1155 Crewdson, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license; transfer bond.
Dina Un, 41, 281 Sylvia Way, Apt. A, second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Gage Austin Vanderpool, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $6,000 cash bond.
Walter Reginald Wilson Jr., 38, Louisville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, following another vehicle too closely; notice to appear.