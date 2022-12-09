The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Shabani Aluta, 20, 1608 Sharon Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Michael Renick Anderson, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Kim Byung Duk, 60, Duluth, Ga., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Rondal Franklin Davis, 43, 147 Lower Stone Ave., Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Rondal Wayne Davis, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plate, inadequate silencer (muffler); transfer bond.
William David Douglas Jr., 39, 621 Constitution Drive, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), third-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Allin Michael Follin, 32, 1606 Glendale Drive, second-degree criminal abuse, second-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police; $5,000 cash bond.
Jayln E. Payne, 23, 1606 Glendale Drive, second-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Decoryone Demarcaque Forte, 26, Hopkinsville, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, excessive windshield/window tinting, license plate not legible, failure to illuminate head lamps, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Alex Francisco, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm); $10,000 cash bond.
Rickie Donnell Frazier Jr., 45, Hermitage, Tenn., first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, rear license plate not illuminated, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Jason Dewayne Gregory, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 cash bond.
Bengali Haruna AKA Bengali Haruna Gabriel, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $10,000 cash bond.
Derrick Wade Herald, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate; transfer bond.
Latoria Eleanor Jaji, 38, 755 Brandy Cir., Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; $10,000 cash bond.
Kevin Dale Jones, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license, no or expired registration plate, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond.
Joshua Kenneth Orr, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, nine counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, four counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; $100,000 cash bond.
Ardian Osmani, 28, 617 Eastwood St., Apt. B, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seatbelt, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Amy Danielle Payne, 49, 1338 Old Barren River Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Fernando Antonio Ponce, 32, Brownsville, Texas, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Austin Lee Raisor, 23, Ekron, first-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Jordan Robert Sorrells, 20, Owensboro or Hugh Poland Hall, 1756 Avenue of Champions, #325, first-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
David Todd Stephenson, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana, menacing, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond; second-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Allen Dalton Yates, 21, 1316 Sunnylane Richelieu Road, Morgantown, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.