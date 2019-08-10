The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Charles Cornell Adams Jr., 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to notify department of transportation of change of address, rear license plate not illuminated, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card; $1,000 cash bond.
Doe Alenge, 28, Buffalo, N.Y., first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), second-degree criminal mischief, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Heather Denise Beliles, 40, 101 N. Thurston Drive, Russellville, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jason Cortez Bradley, 40, 1157 Crewdson, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
James Darwin Bumphis, 56, 325 Robin Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Billy Dwayne Cassady, 42, 2040 Glasgow Park City Road, Smiths Grove, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a simulated substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
William Maurice Cook, 71, 2001 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 5-B, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Benjamin Dean Cooper, 23, 609 Nutwood St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Jennifer Dawn Davis, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Chad Richard Elkins, 36, 239 N. Spruce Lane, Apt. B, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond.
Juan Paulo Flores, 37, 1269 Durban St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving; transfer bond.
Shane O’Neal Helson, 29, 6730 Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, Smiths Grove, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Billy Hickman, 34, 1218 Woodmont Ave., second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Dewey Daniel Jessie, 38, 715 Friendship Church Road, Scottsville, second-degree burglary, violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kevin Dwayne Jolicoeur, 39, 605 Sycamore Drive, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, criminal littering, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Edward Dewayne Jones, 38, 451 Webb Drive, Apt. B, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Dustin Allen Lane, 30, 1655 Chestnut St., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Ashley Mae Miller, 32, Louisville, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; second-degree burglary; transfer bond.
Anthony Dewayne Coin, 52, 630 Woodford Ave., Apt. 1, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jennifer Kay Mills, 47, 1183 Sunnyside Gott Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Jesse Alan Moulder, 44, 2225 N. Ky. 259, second-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Karen Lynn Montes Rosales, 29, 2075 Jenkins Road, theft by deception of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Jonathan Lee Smith, 28, Leitchfield, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christina Louise Spears, 38, 1357 State St., theft of identity, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; notice to appear.
John Russell Trent, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), receiving stolen property (firearm), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Jacob Nathaniel Yoebstl, 21, 137 Lower Stone Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm); notice to appear.
