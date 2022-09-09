The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Nicholas Wayne Beavers, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Reuben Joe Campbell or Rueben Campbell, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Andre Kejuan Cannon, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $25,000 cash bond.
Johnathon James Edwards, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $6,000 cash bond.
Deaveon Carmichael, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $25,000 cash bond.
Jose Cordova-Iraheta, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 16 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $10,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Troy Tristan Roark, 25, c/o Boyle County Detention Center, 16 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Adrienne Michelle Cauzzort, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
David Eugene Crane, 59, 1801 Creason St., No. 23, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Noelia Diaz, 24, 260 Walnut Creek Drive, Apt. B12, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; transfer bond.
Tashaya Shaunta Edwards, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening; $10,000 cash bond.
Gloria Denise Gregory, 47, Owensboro, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years); transfer bond.
Bridget Kendall Holt, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing; $1,000 cash bond.
Bruce Adam Luttrell, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), menacing; $5,000 cash bond.
Markus Dewayne Martin, 31, 6550 Louisville Road, No. F45, or 1649 Roger Drive, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Daniel Thomas Morseman, 35, 318 Butler Way, No. B4, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Timothy J. Mudd, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 surety bond.
Joseph Bernard Pasquariello, 54, 1005 Boatlanding Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Michael Andrew Roddy, 36, 207 Ferry Road, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Kendall Paul Scott, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
James Lee Shaw, 42, 670 Mount Olivet Road, #11, first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Ian Lamar Sisson, 36, 1033 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Lawrence James Sleurs, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault; $10,000 cash bond.
Jennifer Nicole Thurman, 36, 1908 Blue Level Road, first-degree promoting contraband; transfer bond.
Ricky Lee Wells, 64, 1047 North Campbell Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Jacob Adam Yadon, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree escape; $5,000 cash bond.