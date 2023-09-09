The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Christopher Jon Marc Clausell, 27, Hempstead, N.Y., theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of identity, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Quran J. Vineyard, 23, Westbury, N.Y., theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Alonah Khrystine Otto, 24, North Babylon, N.Y., theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Bret Allen Chadick, 33, 41 Eddings Road, Apt. #10, Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Ronald Gipson, 45, 1137 Clay St., Apt. B, failure to comply with sex offender registration, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Emanuel Weldon Kirby Jr., 61, 1616 Highland Way, Apt. B, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Dennis Wayne Page, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property (firearm), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond in defendant's name only; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Samantha Denise Hagan, 28, 500B Hayes Road or 1624 S. Sunrise Drive #A, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property (firearm), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Michael Leon Reeder, 54, 508 Third Ave., Suite A, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Charlene Kay Soyars, 43, 184 Richpond Road, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Cody Tyler Temples, 32, 1227 Herrington St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Heather Ann Stine, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Martha Ann Jones, 57, 1402 Parkside Court, Apt. A, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Kenard Lee Warren, 23, Dania, Fla., theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $7,500 cash bond in defendant's name only.