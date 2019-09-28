The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Trina Marie Blank, 40, 1670 Cox Thomas Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; transfer bond.
James Darwin Bumphis, 56, 325 Robin Road, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Tommy Gray Dorman, 59, 5386 Richardsville Road, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm); transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Nelda S. Dorman, 61, 5386 Richardsville Road, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm); notice to appear.
Michael Andrew Douglas, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (domestic), resisting arrest; $2,000 cash bond.
Patrel Jarron Greenwade, 32, 433 McDivitt Court, Apt. B, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Lashaun Marcell Hall, 47, 1860 Dye Ford Road, Alvaton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Michael Shane Huff, 40, 2600 Chandler Drive, No. 1714, five counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Dionne Lynette Jefferson, 50, 308 E. 12th Ave., Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Joe Willie Lindsey, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance by complicity (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Jacob Andrew Smith, 24, 977 Carter Church Road, Adolphus, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth); $5,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of identity; transfer bond.
Matthew John Linhardt, 45, 561 Rockfield Browning Road, Rockfield, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Joshua Clayton McCarty, 34, 2139 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. A, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Barbara Jean Cornell, 58, 2139 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. A, second-degree burglary by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Jasmine Olivo, 21, 1103 Chestnut St., No. 7, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jessica Renee Osborne, 45, 858 E. 11th Ave., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device; $1,500 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; combine bond with other indictment.
Nathan Andrew Payne, 38, 949 Bryant Way, Apt. K1, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 16), third-degree rape; $10,000 cash bond.
John Nicholas Ratliff, 36, 141 Tyree Chapel Road, Franklin, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Landon Joseph Senn, 35, 713 E. 12th Ave., No. 5, two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing; $1,500 cash bond.
Kane W. Smith, 31, 936 Shive Lane, No. 45, first-degree fleeing or evading police, giving a peace officer a false name or address; $1,500 cash bond.
Sara Ann Smith, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse; $5,000 cash bond.
James David Stinnett III, 34, 575 Sweeney Lane, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Tawanna Lee Swanson, 56, 146 Lynn Drive, Horse Cave, first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Tonya Louise Tomes, 31, 1507 Stubbins St., first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Thurman Ryan Winrow, 28, homeless, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash bond.
Jeffery Dwayne Yates, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
