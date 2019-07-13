The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Ryan Scott Ashley, 36, address unknown, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Marquece Jerome Bell, 23, 541 Belmont Ave., second-degree assault; transfer bond.
Jason E. Cowles, 44, 211 Easton Circle, three counts of third-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $1,500 cash bond.
Carrie Nicole Ferguson, 33, 430A W. 12th Ave., theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Rondel Ashten Emberton, 27, 771 Patton Way, No. 31, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Natalie Anne Fitts, 41, homeless, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Estephany Garcia Granados, 21, Alexandria, Va., theft of identity; $5,000 cash bond.
Tre’Shawn Martez Hutchins, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 cash bond.
Titiona Champyne Jackson, 23, Hopkinsville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
John Allan Michael Logsdon, 28, 1798 River St., Lot 28, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Tanya Nicole Majors, 27, 931A Potter Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jonathan Shane Miller, 39, 483 Old Gainsville Road, Scottsville, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, speeding, disregarding a stop sign, no tail lamps, insufficient head lamps, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Sarah Elizabeth Miller, 19, 5612 Russellville Road, No. 116, theft of identity; notice to appear.
Tracy Jo Mitchell, 40, 1201 Henry Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Eca Mlanga, aka Eca Mlange, 33, 1225 N. Lee Drive, No. 58, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
James Kevin Moore, 55, 108 S. College St., Woodburn, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; notice to appear.
Jessica Renee Oberhausen, 29, homeless, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Christian Dakota Price, 25, 193 Hayes Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jonathan Eric Ramsey, 41, 5095 Barren River Road, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Kiayetta Jareese Tooley, 25, 820 Smith Way, theft of identity, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
James Norris Vincent, 39, 1825 Walden Road, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
The following people were indicted July 3 by a Warren County grand jury:
Shally Ann Yates, 44, 670 Mount Olivet Road, Lot 19, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 29, 245 Kattawar Circle, receiving stolen property (firearm), tampering with physical evidence, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Clinton Andrew Baise, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Benjamin T. Bennett, 40, 1031 Kentucky St., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Mark Steven Blevins, 50, 312 Morgantown Road, No. 37, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeremiah Christian Boling, 26, 466 N. Campbell Road, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, harassment, discharging a firearm in city limits, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Jerry Wayne Britt, 36, 615 W. Main St., Scottsville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Gabriel Burker, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape (victim younger than 12), first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12), first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12); $25,000 cash bond.
Christopher Jason Burroughs, 46, 211 N. Lewis St., Glasgow, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Crystal Lynn Cardwell, 44, 460 Salmons Blackjack Road, Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, prescription controlled substance not in original container; transfer bond.
Angelica D. Chavez, 30, 5350 Louisville Road, No. 6, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Kelly Renae Coleman, aka Kelly Renae Meredith, 38, 120 Oak Circle Drive, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeffery Lee Collier, 31, 123 Amy Ave., No. 1, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Ilir Osmani, 36, 1237 Shannon Way, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no operator’s license, no or expired registration plates; $1,000 cash bond.
Steve Allen Colter, 54, 1141 Kentucky St., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, no operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, improper registration plates; $1,500 cash bond.
Douglas Clayton Compton, 29, 1601 Nutwood St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, obstruction/interference with an officer, resident fishing without a license/permit, criminal littering; transfer bond.
Dustin W. Crisp, 25, 1241 Browning Road, Rockfield, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Delsjuan Devnote Dewalt, 26, 1337 Kenton St., Apt. 1, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, failure to illuminate head lamps; $1,000 cash bond.
Joseph S. Gaddie II, 33, address unknown, second-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Richard Edward Gilliland, 46, Halls, Tenn., two counts of third-degree rape, transfer bond.
Ronald Gipson, 41 or 39, 100 Amy Ave., No. 3, failure to comply with sex offender registration; $1,000 cash bond.
Michael Ray Green, 57, La Grange, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Jamarcus Deshaunte Bell, 21, 20 W. 12th Ave., possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Ronald Zackery Hughes, 34, 1020 Old Barren River Road, No. 14, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Joshua Matthew Humphrey, 34, 1524 Collegeview Drive, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Sandra Kay Roddy, 42, 1412 Audubon Drive, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Cody Vaughn Kessler, 19, Paducah, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Garrett Kirby, 20, 27 Applegate Court, Scottsville, second-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $5,000 cash bond.
James Anthony Lancaster, 20, 705 Andrews Circle, Roundhill, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Gina Michelle Martin, aka Gina Michelle Luttrell, 39, 1747 Sugar Grove Road, Morgantown, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jesse Leon Mathewson, 34, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Mateo Gomez Mendoza, aka Daniel Luis Zavala, 27, 416 N. Tyler St., Morgantown, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Luis De Leon Merida, 28, 1856 Loop Drive, #51, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, careless driving, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, display of illegal/altered registration plates; transfer bond.
Jeffrey Rhea Morehead, 56, 1222 E. 11th Ave., third-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, menacing, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
William Lowell Thomas, 40, 1116 Brookwood Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Alyah Polley, 21, 416 North St., Franklin, first- degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Nathaniel Allen Sharer, 21, 1535 Audubon Drive, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Brooklyn Rhea Smith, 22, 6974 Black Gold Road, Sweeden, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond
Ronald Gussie Smith, 42, 20 Rondal Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, improper turning, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Gary Lee Tanner, 65, 836 Old Greenville Road, theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Juanita Faye Tanner, 63, 836 Old Greenville Road, theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Van Allen Washer, 40, 1340 Brookwood Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to use a child restraint device in a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Ricky Dean Watson Sr., 54, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), second-degree disorderly conduct; $1,000 cash bond.
Briana Day Wilson, 25, 1077 McCandle Coomer Road, Horse Cave, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Lucian Lee Wilson, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Darren Deshaun Winn, 29, 119 W. River View Drive, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
