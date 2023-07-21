The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Dewayne Junior Adkins, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Shane Robert Bossom, 31, Buffalo, N.Y., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $25,000 cash bond.
Stevondre Lydale Brown, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Scarlett Yvonne Davis, 51, Huntsville, Ala., four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Dantrel Monta Dye, 37, 360 Pascoe Blvd., #D4, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Nicholas Todd Edge, 44, Whitesville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Sarah Leona Groves, 41, Central City, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; notice to appear.
Lauren Destiny Hunter, 21, Fairview, Tenn., second-degree burglary; transfer bond.
Ivan Joel Lawson, 25, 4974 Worth Way, #206, second-degree assault (domestic), fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Alexander James Leonard, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree manslaughter, exploitation of an adult; $25,000 cash bond.
Lonnie Edward Leonard, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree manslaughter, exploitation of an adult; $25,000 cash bond.
Tiffany Renee McCoy, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree manslaughter, exploitation of an adult, second-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
William Dewayne Lyons, 23, 540 Wall Street Road, Franklin, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seatbelt; transfer bond.
Esube Mfaume AKA Mfaume Esube, 40, 222 Webb Drive, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Kevin Lee Murphy, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Rya Kelle Robinson, 48, 343 Cherry St., Russellville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, five counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, six counts of third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $3,500 cash bond.
Caleb Curtis Robinson, 21, 337 Bellevue Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, five counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, six counts of third-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Cody Daniel Cassady, 22, 270 Lake Forrest Drive, Smiths Grove, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, five counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, six counts of third-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Donald Ray Roddy, 51, 811 Boatlanding Road, second-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Kiosha Deshay Smith, 23, 4974 Worth Way, #206, second-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Shawn Dewell Spears, 53, 1040 Shive Lane, #K3, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Hester Bethina Stamps, 36, Paducah, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Sarah A. Webb, 27, 743 West Webb Road, Brownsville, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Candice Christon Mae Wilbert, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond concurrent with other indictments.
Rashad Montell Williams, 32, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing; $2,500 cash bond.