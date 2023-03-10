The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Nicholas Ryan Anderson, 29, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $500 cash bond.
Adrian Christian Barnes, 37, 1618 McIntosh St., Apt. D, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Kristopher David Burton, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Lonnie Earl Cowles, 46, 207 Church St., Oakland, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Amir Sohal Dadbin, 42, 160 Baskerville Road, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Annie Mechelle Barks, 49, 1584 Canterbury Way, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree facilitation to traffic in a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Octavio Hernandez, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (second offense within 10 years), reckless driving, public intoxication, passing a loading/unloading school/church bus, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign; $6,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Tracy Jean Hornback, 40, 107 Chestnut Drive, Mammoth Cave, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Ricky Lee Johnson, 62, address unknown, failure to comply with sex offender registration; $1,000 cash bond.
Shaun Marquis Jones, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12 years), three counts of first-degree sodomy (victim younger than 12 years), first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12 years); $25,000 cash bond.
James William Thomas Brown, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12 years of age); $50,000 cash bond.
Thomas Joshua Lamb, 41, c/o Logan County Detention Center, first-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jesse B. Mainor, 32, Prattville, Ala., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity, criminal attempt to commit theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Alissia Bella Cardiosso, 43, address unknown, theft of identity, criminal attempt to commit theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
An Jo Peach AKA Ann Jo Peach, 52, 1312 Collegeview Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $3,500 cash bond.
Derek Coyle Reeves, 28, 240 Emerson Bypass Road, Russellville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), three counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Pauline Renee Richmond, 25, Campbellsville, first-degree promoting contraband; $1,000 cash bond.
Angella Sue Simmons, 57, 144 Plain Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Joshua Ryan Taylor, 31, c/o Christian County Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Selemani Tunda, 27, 104 Woodmont Ave., Apt. A7, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; transfer bond.
Cameron Lashawn Turner, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced), second-degree manslaughter, possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond; engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), receiving stolen property (firearm); combine bond with other indictment.
Shawn Michael Wingfield, 29, 1236 Crewdson Drive, Apt. A, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree strangulation; transfer bond.
Robert Brian Wilson, 43, 915 W. Ninth St., Russellville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
John Lee Winter, 44, 139 Mulberry St., Lewisburg, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), three counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm); $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.