The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
David Wilson Bridges III, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Bryant Phillip Civitt, 35, Euclid, Ohio or Franklin, Tenn., first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator's license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding; transfer bond.
Brittany Michelle Furlong, 31, 670 Mount Olivet Road, Lot 25, two counts of theft of identity, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000 within a six-month period, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Edgar Devon Green, 30, Ripley, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, speeding; transfer bond.
Ambroshia Fontae Halcomb, 42, 308 E. 12th Ave., flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Kevin Joseph Hoehn, 39, New Concord, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Shantaja Sekah Hutchins, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, reckless driving, failure to wear seatbelt, failure to or improper signal, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond; first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, speeding, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Christopher Dale Jessie, 42, 1850 Bristow Road, third-degree burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Kevin Michael King II, 32, Joelton, Tenn., two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing; $2,500 cash bond.
Jeremy Lee Kiser, 36, Oak Grove, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Alex Andrew Martin, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, three counts of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $25,000 cash bond.
Rozelle Deshun Martin, 25, 490 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, #4, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Matthew Bryan Polston, 31, Russell Springs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Brandon Scott Ragland, 32, Owingsville, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree persistent felony offender; $50,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Michael Shane Reid, 54, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, license to be in possession; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
John Anthony Sappington, 51, 102 Julian Lane, Apt. A, Cave City, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator's license, failure to wear seatbelt, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Celestia Nicole Savage AKA Celestia Nicole Harris, 37, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Ashlee Nicole Scott, 31, 2105 Robin Road, #Q2, first-degree criminal abuse; $10,000 cash bond.
Tamera Renee Soto, 33, 331 Kingston Court, importing heroin, carfentanyl, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives; $10,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Misty Torres, 41, 1799 Russellville Road, #59, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
James Dwight Trent, 53, 9006 Cemetery Road, flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Larry Dewayne Waddell, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Lucian Lee Wilson, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, excessive windshield/window tinting, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.