The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Michael Christopher Boards, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Omar Abdulrazak Adnan, 25, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, reckless driving, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, no motorcycle operator's license, failure to or improper signal, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
Starr Lea Ann Blalock, 23, 255 Eastern Heights Ave., #30, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Adam W. Brown, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $8,500 cash bond.
Jason Ronald Brown, 42, Clinton, Tenn., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Shadonna Lafaithe Coleman, 34, 453 Upper Stone Ave., Apt. A, first-degree promoting contraband; notice to appear.
Matthew David Cook, 39, Central City, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Anlier Delgado-Vera, 38, Tampa, Fla., receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, no operator's license; transfer bond.
Osniel Gonzalez Lara, 43, Louisville, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Marquis Malik Ellis, 27, 184 Enterprise Court, Apt. 109, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Matthew L. Evans, 30, Radcliff, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Nicole Lynn Reid, 27, Lousivlle, sceond-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Cassandra Geist, 48, 684 E. Sixth St., Russellville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; notice to appear.
Tawana Pullens, 36, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,500 cash bond.
Billy Rinzo Hardin, 30, homeless, flagrant nonsupport; $11,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Yosthin S. Hicks, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
Andrew Dewayne Jenkins, 20, 511 Glen Lily Road, #3, first-degree burglary; transfer bond; first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Kevin Dale Jones, 45, 246 TB Hospital Road, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Laura Elizabeth MacDougall, 20, 919 Boatlanding Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, license to be in possession; transfer bond.
Branden Ray Miller, 37, 5350 Louisville Road, #39, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Jadore Sirron Overton, 21, Indianapolis, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jorge Alfredo Puerto, 28, 1856 Loop St., #208, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Gregory Karl Rose, 44, 120 Maple Leaf Drive, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $6,000 cash bond.
Jaron Lamar Thompson, 26, Louisville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Malcolm Jamal Johnson, 20, Louisville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $10,000 cash bond.
Alberto Vasquez-Hernandez AKA Alberto Vazquez-Hernandez, 36, 1419 Oak Grove Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
James Matthew Walker, 31, homeless, first-degree promoting contraband; $1,500 cash bond.
Chayse Thomas Ward, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Robert Dewayne Wilson, 53, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Danny Joseph Woolbright, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; $3,500 cash bond.