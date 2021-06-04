The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Stuart Kirkland Brady, 31, 161 McFadin Station St., Unit 104, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Douglas A. Burd, 57, 410 Goss Parrish Road, five counts of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of obscuring the identity of a machine valued at $10,000 or more, fraudulent insurance acts valued at $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, seven counts of obscuring the identity of a machine valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Paul Michael Rocco Jr., 36, 3448 Boiling Springs Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, tampering with physical evidence; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal mischief, no operator’s license; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Joshua Tyler Escue, 29, 504 W. Kentucky Ave., Franklin, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Amy Nichole Hawkins, 40, 1500 Bryant Way, No. B8, second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Rodney Allen Hoffman, 52, 1019 Ellis Cole Road, theft of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
David Allen Harrod, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Jeremy Chad Kimbro, 41, 1978 Bristow Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Olivia A. Lane, 33, Elizabethtown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond.
Kaleb Samuel Rose, 30, 13066 Cemetery Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher Wayne Lindsey, 35, 2400 Boiling Springs Road, theft of mail matter, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, failure to wear seat belts; transfer bond.
Solomon Mugisha aka Mugisha Solomon, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), reckless driving, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, no operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, driving too slow for traffic conditions, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Brandon Seth Wells, 44, 1706 Kirby St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates; $1,000 cash bond; tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, improper equipment, failure to or improper signal, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Randall Wayne Whittaker, 60, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.