The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Luis Alfe Arias, 50, 311 Scott Way, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Sandra Kaye Arnold, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
William Dallas Beard, 19, 1621 Catherine Drive, Apt. B, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Dalane Montez Bradley, 19, 1250 Memphis Junction Road, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Cynthia Diane Brown, 34, Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Darrell Roger Creekmore, 53, 127 Stinnet Road, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Jacob Allen Estes, 27, 2434 Russellville Road, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
David Earl Fleming, 43, 1798 N. Old Louisville Road, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Meloney Renae Greene, 30, 607 Mitchell Court, theft of identity, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with instructional permit; transfer bond.
Dustin Lee Harrison, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Tony Allen Herron, 50, 934 Richardsville Road, #4, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Heather Jo Johnson, 28, Beaver Dam, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card; notice to appear.
Martha Ann Jones, 53, 1044 Clarence Odell Road, bigamy; $250 cash bond.
Michael Brandon Lane, 36, 3288 Ben Leo Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Jennifer Laverne Sturgeon, 30, 3288 Ben Leo Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,500 cash bond.
Darrin Scott Massey, 50, 238 Eastern Heights Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ariane Mechele Mitchell, 38, 292 Audley Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine); $1,500 cash bond.
Terry S. Moore, 18, 513 Glen Lily Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Khup Lam Mung, 25, 2044 Stonehenge Ave., Apt. D, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse; $5,000 cash bond.
Semir Mustafic, 30, 2508 Jersey Court, Apt. C, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Destiny Lasha Newell, 18, 5350 Louisville Road, #69, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Jason Montez Overton, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a traffic control device, speeding, improper registration plates; $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Casey Nichole Price, 29, 2743 Galloway Mill Road, Rockfield, 10 counts of attempt/obtain a controlled substance by fraud/false statement/forgery; $1,500 cash bond.
Hector Santiago-Cartagena, 32, 1416 N. Sunrise Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of menacing; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Shannon Marie Solano, 47, 2001 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 8A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance not in original container, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Devin Thomas Shobe, 21, 2105 Robin Road, #B1, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Michael Dale Towe Jr., 22, 2571 Blue Level Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Shelby Anne Montgomery, 21, 2015 Detour Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Abelardo Lopez Vasquez, 37 or 38, 520 Woodford Ave., seven counts of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; transfer bond.
Dana Carol Warrell, 42, 2721 Nashville Road, #18, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; $5,000 cash bond.
Tamarius Deshun Webster, 33, 2706 Torridge Ave., #12, tampering with a witness, third-degree terroristic threatening; $1,000 cash bond.
Jeffery Dewayne Yates, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
