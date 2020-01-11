The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Miguel Biggs, 36, 139 Plain Ave., receiving stolen property (firearm), discharging a firearm in city limits; transfer bond.
John W. Burkland, 64, Lemont Furnace, Pa., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.
Van Nathaniel Collins, 57, Senoia, Ga., first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Darius Donzel Darrington, 28, 3208 Barnwood Ave., Apt. A, first-degree strangulation; transfer bond.
Dinanga Dinanga, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card; $3,000 cash bond.
Valerie Katrina Dunn, 47, 355 Upperstone, Apt. D, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; issue criminal summons.
Christopher Scott Evans, 31, 195 Tanglewood Trail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, hitchhiking on a limited access highway; transfer bond.
Cecil Carwell Frith Jr., 42, 1354 Mouth of Gasper Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jason Alan Grimes, 36, 932 Sunfish Roundhill Road, Roundhill, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Thomas Anthony Guthrie, 28, 925 Bristow Road, two counts of first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), two counts of incest (victim less than 12 years of age), four counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), indecent exposure; $25,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Seth Dakota Harrod, 19, 634 Sunnyside Gott Road, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Steven Wesley Hawks, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Timothy Lee Heltsley, 59, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Cody Dale Higgins, 26, 2001 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. 6H, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jerome Lotez Inmon, 30, 744 Brandy Circle, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Jackie Allie Logsdon, 30, 1257 Old Lexington Road, Cave City, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Miguel Perez-Miranda, aka Migel Perez-Miranda, 37, 1856 Loop Drive, #16, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Leslie Dale Mosley, 33, 1539 Hadley Cohron Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card; $2,500 cash bond.
Roger Allen Poteet, 47, address unknown, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Mark Allen Richey, 31, 998 N. Campbell Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, no tail lamps, license to be in possession, first-degree persistent felony offender; issue criminal summons.
Jonathan Michael Rolfe, 43, 317 Upperstone Ave., Apt. A, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to or improper signal, first-degree persistent felony offender; issue criminal summons.
Kendal Paul Scott, aka Kendall Paul Scott, 25, 337 Chestnut St., second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Susan Adkins Sutherland, 57, 1239 Cave Mill Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Hunter Cole Swift, 24, 130 Huntsman Circle, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest; transfer bond.
Samantha R. Thode, 26, 3509 Nashville Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher Scott Thomas, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ashley Nicole Wathen, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Amanda Lynn Witek, 25, 1310 State St., #4, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.