The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Adam Michael Beadnell, 38, Greenville, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing or evading police; transfer bond.
Corey David Brown, 37, Littleton, Colo., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), possession of marijuana; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
David Allan Cobb, 45, 11904 Rochester Road, Rochester, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Tyson Bernard Colton, 43, 112 Riverwood Drive, failure to comply with sex offender registration; transfer bond.
Noah Shane Dunlavey, 23, 1140 Kentucky St., 4-205A, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Jacqueline Rae Edgin, 37, c/o Laurel County Detention Center, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; $2,500 cash bond.
Marquis Malik Ellis, 27, 5690 Louisville Road, #118, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Laura Ashley Espy, 33, 810 Denzil Ave., first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening; $25,000 cash bond.
Matthew D. Eubanks, 33, 810 Denzil Ave., first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening; $25,000 cash bond.
Christopher Scott Evans, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Landon Wayne Herrington, 21, 7552 Cemetery Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
William Joseph Johnson Jr., 36, 206 W. 13th Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Randy Kirk Keen, 62, address unknown, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Dennis Anthony Melbourne Jr., 40, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $16,000 cash bond in defendant’s name only.
Terry Lynn Perkins, 51, 3277 Barnes School Road, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Donald Ivan Pickering, 67, 3277 Barnes School Road, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Sergio Julian Ramirez AKA Sergio Ramirez Luna, 38, address unknown, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest; $5,000 cash bond.
Keyara M. Rose, 22, 905 Cabell Drive, second-degree manslaughter; $50,000 cash bond; three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $25,000 cash bond.
Robert Van Watkins Jr., 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree manslaughter; $50,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 cash bond.
Stephen Thomas Sanford, 42, 7529 Watermelon Road, Adairville, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Crystal Darlene Shepherd, 42, 304 W. 11th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Jason Lee Strain, 42, 1513 Benson Ave., flagrant nonsupport; $2,500 cash bond.
Jaleesa Kay Turner, 35, 1653 Johnson St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of stolen mail matter, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Caleb Ian Cantrell, 20, 440 Plum Springs Church Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, possession of stolen mail matter; $5,000 cash bond.
Sharik Israel Whitfield, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana; $6,000 cash bond.
Donna Phelps Worman, 51, 909 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, Apt. B, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.