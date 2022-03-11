The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Justin Matthew Alvey, 21, 225 Cherry Way, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
David Wilson Bridges III, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Robert Lewis Britt, 45, 258 Ragland Way, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police; $5,000 cash bond.
Kathy Lois Brooks, 58, 5070 Mount Olivet, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Martha Leigh Ann Harp, 33, 168 Pilot Knob Road, Auburn, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Brandon Lee Cornwell, 41, 1616 Highland Way, Apt. B, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator’s license, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
Trevonn Drumgole, aka Treyvonn Drumgole, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 20, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, careless driving, second-degree disorderly conduct, violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., possession of marijuana; $5,000 cash bond.
Anthony Shane Gipe, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Robert Cody Hackney, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
John Henry Hill, 56, 428 Lincoln Court, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, harassment; transfer bond.
John Scott Houchens, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, giving a peace officer a false name or address; $1,500 cash bond.
Rachel Leann House, 38, 501 Kent Manor Drive, Morgantown, first-degree promoting contraband; $1,000 cash bond.
Donald Ray Lenz, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, failure to register as a sexual offender, registered sex offender residence restrictions, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Brendon Paul Massey, 33, 728 College St., Suite B or 421 Red Maple St., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Kevin Joel Mayo, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $500 cash bond.
April Jean Meador, 29, 226 Countryside Drive, Horse Cave, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
Jagger Alexander Parker, 18, 317 Village Way, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, speeding, improper passing; $2,500 cash bond.
Ruth Ann Phelps, 48, 1856 Loop St., No. 315, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,500 cash bond.
Joel Anthony Robinson, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Travious Chavez Russell, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, no or expired registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Aaron Jacob Stark, 23, 491 Kelly Road, No. 13, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
Sexto Torves-Perez, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct; $6,000 cash bond.
Stephen Trewhitt, 78, Knoxville, first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); notice to appear.
Christopher Wayne Trivette, 38, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.