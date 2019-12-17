A Warren County Regional Jail inmate is being sought by authorities after walking away from a work release program Tuesday morning.
According to Kentucky State Police, Michael B. Lane, 36, escaped from the program near Scottsville Road and Oliver Street.
The white male was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Lane was booked into the jail Oct. 23 for violating his probation and other charges, online jail records show.
Anyone with information about Lane's whereabouts can contact KSP at 270-782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the KSP app.
