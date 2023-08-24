Jailer Stephen Harmon said the Warren County Regional Jail experienced an air conditioning outage last week that has affected a male housing area.
“Technicians are on the roof as I type this repairing the unit,” Harmon said in an email to the Daily News on Thursday.
Harmon said the jail has been providing cooldown methods to inmates and that no one has required hospitalization.
“We have fans, we’ve offered them ice on the shifts to make colder drinks with,” Harmon said. “Medical is keeping up with anyone that has issues in that housing area.”
He said about 30 AC units provide for the building, adding that the unit causing problems is the only one that services inmate housing areas.
A broken air compressor was the culprit. He said a technician was brought in the same day it gave out and the authorization for approximately $11,000 in payment was given the next morning.
Harmon said the jail requested expedited shipping and has provided almost daily updates to inmates as new information on the ordered parts became available.
The outage coincided with a prolonged bout of oppressive heat across southcentral Kentucky.
Warren and surrounding counties were placed under an excessive heat warning beginning on Monday, which remained in effect Thursday as the National Weather Service projected that Bowling Green heat index values were to approach 107 degrees.
“We acted immediately and provided information to all inmates on updates as we were provided them,” Harmon said. “There was nothing more we could have done to get the parts here quicker.”