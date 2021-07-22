A total of 14 Warren County Regional Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
A news release from Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon said he received confirmation Thursday of test results.
The positive inmates are being held in several different cells, he said.
Those cells are located in one housing area within the jail, and all inmate movement in that unit has been suspended except for emergencies.
On-site attorney visitations have also been suspended for an indefinite period of time.
The jail said Southern Health Partners, with which the facility has contracted to provide medical care for inmates, is monitoring and treating inmates and has educated them on best practices to prevent the spread of the virus.
Inmates have been provided facial coverings since May 2020 and have been mandated to wear them when outside their cells, and inmates are also provided with cleaning supplies twice daily.
Harmon said administrative offices will remain open since there is no direct contact between those employees and inmates, but those coming to the facility for any reason must wear a mask.