Warren County’s continued growth is stressing the capacity of the Warren County Regional Jail, putting the thought of expansion on the minds of local leaders.
According to monthly records provided by Jailer Stephen Harmon, the jail’s lowest population count has sat above its 562 available beds since at least 2018, save for a five-month stretch in 2020.
"You’re not going to have growth that doesn't involve more of your citizens potentially being in jail, that's the unfortunate thing there,” Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said. “Currently, our jailer does a great job of managing a somewhat overcrowded situation.”
Harmon said the last major expansion to the jail – the establishment of its Class D building for work release inmates and a pair of housing units – added about 270 beds to the facility. Those improvements were completed more than two decades ago.
“Fast forward from that time period to now, and we’ve not added beds in 22 years,” he said. “Over 22 years, we’ve seen a significant increase in monthly numbers of folks coming in and out of custody.”
Gorman said that an augmentation to WCRJ “has been on the radar” for a couple of years, potentially coming to a head in the wake of COVID-19.
“Our numbers continue to stay up,” Gorman said. “We are not at the point of saying it’s a done deal, but I will say the fiscal court is very aware of the stress and the situation that we have at the jail and we want to do the best we can to alleviate that as much as possible.”
Harmon said there are inmates in every general population cell sleeping on the floor on mats due to overcrowding.
He showed the Daily News a cell that normally would hold 10 bunked inmates. Due to space constraints, six extra persons had taken to the floor.
Institutional stay-aways – orders to keep select inmates apart from others – can complicate what Harmon called a “day-to-day juggle” in housing the incarcerated.
Inmates may need to be separated based on the type of offense committed, their history with other inmates and whether they’re under protective custody.
“All of those things have to be managed on a day-to-day basis,” Harmon said. “So while I may have two bunks open in one cell, there may not be anyone eligible to go in there based on inmate classification and institutional stay-aways.”
Harmon said WCRJ can ship inmates to other counties when beds become available there. He said it’s common for “workers,” low-level custody state inmates eligible to serve on road crews and jail kitchens, to be swapped around.
“If I've got 10 too many and there’s a county in eastern Kentucky that needs five, we’ll send five to them and trade them back and forth,” Harmon said.
Harmon also said he’s in need of more isolation cells to accommodate inmates on medical observation or those who have communicable illnesses. He said WCRJ has 20 at its disposal, “and in a population our size that’s not very many.”
Adding more beds is the No. 1 priority, but Harmon said he would also like to see WCRJ’s booking area expanded.
Currently, all exchanges of custody happen in a small room limited to five inmates at one time.
“Which sounds like a lot, but you’d be surprised,” Harmon said. “Some of our eight-hour shifts we might have 20 or 25 inmates that might come in. New, fresh arrests.”
Five inmates would require five officers, and Harmon said three to five members of his staff are usually present inside the cramped quarters during processing.
“It’s way too many people in this tiny room,” he said. “From a security standpoint, if you have someone who is noncompliant during processing or someone comes in extremely high or we have a medical emergency, we have to move people out in order to deal with it safely.”
He said there’s been conversations in the past about relocating the restricted custody population to a new building off-site and utilizing virtual court appearances, but he said it’s hard to replace an in-person showing.
“I think everyone involved, the attorneys, our inmates and the courts all appreciate that in a reasonable time frame we can have (inmates) into the judicial building and in front of the judge,” Harmon said.
A preliminary expansion plan, which proposed 200 more beds at a cost of $12 million, was developed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Things were put on hold due to the pandemic as well as a change in leadership in the county judge-executive office.
Harmon called that proposal a “band-aid fix.” It would get inmates off of the floors and allow the jail to retain a few more federal inmates to offset the required debt service, but it would “not allow a lot of growth for the next 10-20 years.”
Close to $4 million of WCRJ’s $11 million budgeted funds for FY 2023-24 is generated by housing federal prisoners, lessening the amount of taxpayer money it needs to operate. Harmon said the WCRJ averages between 125 and 140 federal inmates at any given time.
WCRJ’s newest U.S. Marshal Service federal inmate contract, presented to Warren County Fiscal Court last Thursday, saw the rate for federal prison housing rise from $52 to $64 per day. The higher per diem positively impacted the jail’s budget, covering staff salary increases and decreasing the amount of requested county aid by approximately $113,000.
Harmon said fiscal court could decide against expanding the jail, instead choosing to save space by not housing federal inmates once the contract expires in three years, “but I don’t think that’s the approach from a business standpoint.”
Gorman said he doesn’t expect the county to back off from housing a federal population.
“I don’t think our best bet is to open up new space by taking away a revenue stream that we have for the current jail,” Gorman said. “I think part of the expansion would come with an anticipation of having a few more federal inmates.”
Harmon said he’d like to see some research and planning take place in the next one to two years. Gorman said he thought the most appropriate way to feel out the issue would be to establish a jail task force.
“The magistrates are aware of our continued overcrowding issue, our overcrowding issue makes every state inspection that we have,” Harmon said. “I think they are invested in doing something. We just need to make sure it’s the right approach and makes financial and operational sense.”