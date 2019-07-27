According to a New York-based technology firm, Warren County placed fourth on the list of Kentucky counties benefiting from investment in its local economy.
Data from financial technology company Smartasset said Warren County has had 2.8 percent business growth over the last three years, as well as $248 million in federal funding and $161 million in GDP growth.
Ron Bunch, president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, said Bowling Green has been the fastest-growing city in the state since 2011, so Smartasset’s recognition isn’t a huge surprise.
“We’re very blessed in Bowling Green and Warren County,” he said. “We’ve been on a number of different lists about population growth and economic development.”
Also in the region, Simpson and Hart counties came in fifth and seventh, respectively, in Smartasset’s rankings.
Bunch believes the economic growth in the three counties is related, based largely on their geographic location and being easily accessible via Interstate 65.
“Our location makes a big difference,” he said. “Our proximity to Nashville is a great benefit for our region.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said he is thrilled about Smartasset’s determination.
“We’re always happy to be recognized by notable media,” he said.
Buchanon called attention to the rate of new building permits – 23.8 per 1,000 homes over the last three years, according to Smartasset – as an indicator.
“I think Bowling Green and Warren County are growing remarkably fast because it’s such a great place to live,” he said. “More than anything, it’s the people here.”
Buchanon noted that Warren County is a good location for business because it is a day’s drive or less from about 75 percent of the country’s population, though he also said there are plenty of other reasons individuals may want to relocate to Warren County.
“From a personal perspective or a family perspective, it’s a wonderful place to live,” he said. “We have great parks and recreation programming. We have good roads, our amenities here are like a large city. I mean, we have minor league baseball and performing arts and a wide variety of recreational opportunities and more restaurants per capita than any other place that I know of in the U.S.”
Buchanon said the quality of life in Warren County drawing businesses and new residents has been crucial throughout Bowling Green’s growth in recent years.
“As far as the investment, you’re going to get more investment in your community if you’re a great place to live and there’s a workforce that follows you in here and the population continues to grow, then business will continue to invest here,” he said.
