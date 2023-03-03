A day of fun for kids, which includes a guest appearance by a character from a favorite animated children’s television series, will be April 1 at Ephram White Park.
April Fest, sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with an egg hunt at 1:30 p.m.
Catrice Turner, program coordinator for the parks and recreation department, said this is the second year for the event, which will feature inflatables, food trucks, vendor booths, a DJ, face painting, balloons, a hop-a-thon, Westbrook Farms petting zoo, kite flying, an egg hunt and a special visit from the popular cartoon character, Bluey.
“We had about 150 people last year, which is great for our first year,” she said. “With the addition of Bluey, we are planning for about 500 this year.”
Turner said the kite flying was a big hit at last year’s event.
“We will have about 200 kites,” she said. “We want to get as many kites in the air as we can.”
Although Bluey’s visit is “one of the big draws,” other characters will also be stopping by, including Peppa Pig, the Easter Bunny and the Hot Rods’ mascot, Roscoe.
Turner said this is the first time the event is incorporating vendors, with four food trucks, small boutiques selling children’s clothing and one vendor selling ornaments.
“There will also be community booths, like stormwater management, which will have a children’s activity and Redeemer Church, which will do a prize walk,” she said. “The church has also been very helpful in organizing the egg hunt.”
Turner said there are still spots available for vendors who want to set up.
The event is free, except for the cost of items from the food trucks and vendors.
Guests should also plan to bring blankets and chairs.
“Overall, it’s going to be a really good time,” she said. “And even though it is scheduled for the week of spring break, it will give the people who are here something fun to do.”