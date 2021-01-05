The Warren County Public Library’s three branches reopened this week on a limited basis after being closed in December amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The main library at 1225 State St. and the Bob Kirby and Smiths Grove branches will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
During its closure, the library only offered curbside service and home deliveries.
“The library is a needed service, and we are so glad to be back open,” WCPL Director Lisa Rice said. “The people who work here truly love to work with people. That interaction is a part of what we do. It makes a difference mentally. We are very happy with this change.”
Rice said curbside services and home deliveries will remain available for anyone who is apprehensive about going out in public places during the pandemic.
Rice said it will be some time before all branches go back to full, normal hours.
“It will take some time to get people back in the building at the rate it was before the pandemic,” Rice said. “Until then, our staffing will remain down, and we can’t be back to our full hours until we can get our staffing back up.”
Until the pandemic numbers see improvement, the library will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
As required by executive order, all library patrons are required to wear a face mask or covering to enter any of the Warren County Public Library’s locations.
All locations will also be closed Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
