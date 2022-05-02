Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton (center with scissors) is joined Monday by other district and Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce officials as he cuts the ribbon on the school system's new logo.
While the 2021-22 school year draws to a close, Warren County Public Schools will move into the future with a new look.
WCPS unveiled its new district logo during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at the district offices.
Superintendent Rob Clayton was joined by school board members and Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce officials when he cut a ribbon to celebrate the occasion.
“The past two years have been a challenging time for everyone, not only in the school world but in the community,” Clayton said. “As we look to a bigger, better, brighter future for our students and staff, we felt like it would be a great opportunity to bring out and reveal a brand new logo as we move into what we hope are better and brighter days.”
Clayton said the logo unveiling was a “special moment” for the school system as he reaches the completion of his ninth year as superintendent.
The updated logo is now being used by the district across its social media pages.
WCPS Director of Grants and Community Outreach Tracy Young said the district had used the previous logo for so long that district officials were unsure when it was first implemented.
She said the creation of the new emblem came through a partnership with Sublime Media Group. Monday’s event was organized by the chamber of commerce.
Chamber of commerce Chief Operating Officer Meredith Rozanski said there was “nothing more important” to the future success of the community than the next generation being educated with excellence daily.
“It is definitely a pleasure for the chamber to partner with Warren County Public Schools,” Rozanski said. “Congratulations to district leadership and all of team Warren County Public Schools. This is a great day.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
