Results from the recanvass of the Warren County gubernatorial votes showed no changes Thursday, leaving Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin trailing Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear by 1,131 votes, according to the cumulative report of the unofficial county results.
Bevin conceded the governor's race at a news conference in Frankfort on Thursday afternoon, just as the statewide recanvass was being completed. Unofficial recanvass results showed the exact tally as on Election Day: Beshear led with 709,890 votes to Bevin's 704,754.
In Warren County, Beshear totaled 18,249 (50.8 percent) votes, with Bevin winning 17,118 (47.65 percent). Libertarian candidate John Hicks had 558 (1.55 percent) votes in the county.
“There was no change in Warren County,” Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said. “All the tabulations have been done. We had several checks and balances there and all of the totals came back the same as they were on election night.”
Yates explained the recanvassing process for her office.
“When the polls close, the machines print three tapes," Yates said. "Two are brought back to our office by the election officers and one is posted at each precinct. Then, what we do for the recanvass, we will tabulate the tapes. We read off each race and each vote count and at the end we add them all up and check them with what we call the cumulative report. We check those vote counts against that report and it gets the manual tabulation, too.”
Yates said the recanvass process is a good thing.
“I think every candidate should be able to request that,” she said. “Our voter machines are very secure – there is nothing that is internet-involved in the tabulation part of it. It is all uploaded at the end of the night, so there is no way to corrupt any of the data. The computer we use is solely for elections. It is not used for anything any other day of the year, so I feel good about our process. … This is probably the largest, most responsible part of the job that we have and we want to make sure everything is correct.”
Yates said new equipment solely for absentee voting was used this election before the same type of equipment was purchased for the entire county.
“It is a more compact system, so it is easier to get out to the precincts,” she said. “From reading on other systems we felt the best about this machine.”
