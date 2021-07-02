A group of Warren County Public Schools students represented the district well at a national conference for aspiring educators, with each student placing within the top three spots in each of their respective categories.
In the 2021 Educators Rising National Conference, Kentucky college and high school students showcased their educator acumen in lesson planning, children’s literature and public speaking in competitive events. The conference was held online this year June 24-27, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
The students also represented Western Kentucky University as participants in its Young Male Leadership Academy. The program aims to help young men of diverse backgrounds develop leadership skills by exploring the education profession.
The students include Creative Lecture: Karson Green, WKU’s Young Male Leadership Academy (Warren County), first place; Ethical Dilemma: Carrigan Watson, Kaiser Stunson, Justin Mosquera, Lequentin Flippin, WKU’s Young Male Leadership Academy (Warren County), second place; and Public Speaking: Robert Unseld, Young Male Leadership Academy (Warren County), third place.
Asked about how the conference might prepare him for a career as an educator, Green told the Daily News that he’s still exploring career paths but said he’s now more comfortable being in the spotlight.
“It’s given me a lot more confidence about just public speaking in general,” Green said. “I have the ability to speak out more.”
Green put together a presentation about how schools coped with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and its implications for school equity.
“I had a fun time doing it,” Green said.
Representing WCPS in the Ethical Dilemma category, Waston, Stunson, Mosquera and Flippin were tasked with overcoming the problems posed by teaching about the 1965 Civil Rights Act through the narrow lens of only a few White male perspectives.
As part of the team’s research process, Watson said the students consulted with WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton and the district’s school board, which directed them to a state guidebook about teaching U.S. history. That approach enabled the students to incorporate a broader range of historical sources, Watson said.
Flippin said the exercise taught him that many students likely wouldn’t hear from such a broad array of perspectives if not for the work of conscientious classroom teachers.
Stunson agreed, adding the project helped cement his appreciation for educators and how they shape the public’s understanding of pivotal historical events.
“The only way we can fight for change in our own community is if we do it ourselves,” Stunson said.