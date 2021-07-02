Weather Alert

...AREAS OF PATCHY DENSE FOG LIKELY THIS MORNING ACROSS CENTRAL KENTUCKY... As skies continue to clear from north to south across Kentucky this morning, the combination of light winds and wet grounds from recent rains will lead to patchy fog formation across much of central Kentucky. The fog may be locally dense in spots with visibilities being reduce to below a half of a mile in some locations. This will be especially true in river valleys and in areas along creeks and streams. The fog is expected to mix out later this morning, towards sunrise as north to northeasterly winds increase across the region as high pressure continues to build into the region. Motorists traveling this morning should be aware of quick changes in visibility over short distances. Make sure to use low-beam headlights while traveling this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and your local media for the latest weather updates.