Citing disruptions caused by the Dec. 11 tornado outbreak, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon has issued an emergency order extending by three months the deadline for paying county property taxes without penalty.
Originally, county property owners were subject to a penalty if they paid their property taxes after Dec. 31. Buchanon’s order extends that to March 31.
“Due to the special circumstances caused by the tornado damage that created so many hardships on so many people, we were given special authorization by the state to extend the deadline,” Buchanon said in a text message.
The emergency order said property taxes levied by the county must now be paid by March 31 to avoid the delinquent penalty.
A 5% penalty will be assessed on payments made during the month of April. The penalty jumps to 21% beginning May 1.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, whose office is responsible for tax collections, said the extension will help many residents.
“We’ve probably collected 90% of the taxes already,” Hightower said, “but many in that remaining 10% could have obstacles as a result of the tornado.”
Buchanon said the extension was certainly warranted in a county where more than 1,000 homes and 100 businesses were damaged or destroyed in the powerful storms.
“If ever there were circumstances that warranted a waiver to accept delayed payments without penalties, it is now,” he said.
The city of Bowling Green has also extended its property tax deadline by three months to March 31.
