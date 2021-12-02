A program in Warren County’s juvenile court system has expanded the age bracket for the notion of a jury of one’s peers.
Warren County has joined 16 other counties in the state operating a Teen Court, in which juvenile defendants who have pleaded guilty to certain nonviolent offenses will have their sentences fixed by a jury of teenagers who will consider arguments and evidence presented by students taking on the roles of prosecuting and defense attorneys.
At a ceremony Tuesday at the Warren County Justice Center, 62 students were sworn in for the 2021-22 Warren County Teen Court session.
Warren District Court Judge Kim Geoghegan sought to bring the program here, reaching out to the Kentucky Court of Justice’s Department of Family and Juvenile Services, which offers the program, about her interest.
From there, Geoghegan and statewide Teen Court coordinator Billy Stover traveled to the community’s high schools to recruit interested students.
Geoghegan came away impressed with the number of students who signed up, and their approach to their duties during a one-day training session last month leaves her optimistic about the program’s potential.
“I’m very impressed with the professionalism of our students,” Geoghegan said. “They are eager to participate in this program, they were prepared when we handed out assignments, they’re taking this responsibility seriously and they want to do a good job.”
Begun in 1992, Teen Court is based on the premise that most young people want to do what is right when making decisions, and that juveniles appearing before their peers are more willing to make amends for bad decisions and avoid committing future offenses.
Molly Arnold, a junior at Bowling Green High School, said she has been interested in a law career since she was 10 years old and jumped at the opportunity to handle real cases.
Arnold participated as a defense attorney in a mock trial held during training last month, which she said cemented her interest in going into the legal field.
“Walking across the floor and speaking to the jury, I found how much I loved it,” Arnold said. “Stepping into this opportunity is a really great experience to have and helped ensure even more that I want to be an attorney.”
When a juvenile offender has admitted guilt to a nonviolent offense, they have the option to take their case to Teen Court for sentencing.
The court will meet once a month, and though two sitting local judges will preside over the docket of cases, the student volunteers will take on the remaining roles, including jurors, attorneys, bailiffs and court clerks.
Jurors in Teen Court will learn the facts of a case and a juvenile defendant’s background.
Students volunteering as defense attorneys preparing cases will have an opportunity a week before each session to meet with the defendant, their parents and a court-designated worker to learn more about what brought the defendants into Teen Court.
Sentences can include community service, an apology letter from the defendant or service on a future Teen Court jury.
Geoghegan said a number of local attorneys are mentoring the participating students.
Tuesday’s ceremony ended with a pair of mock trials, offering a demonstration of the skills the students are learning.
Avery Yates, a senior at South Warren High School, and Emma Dowell, a junior at Greenwood High School, took turns prosecuting their respective cases.
“It gets heated in a courtroom,” Yates said. “I’ve had some experience with public speaking, but doing it in a court setting, giving opening statements, asking questions, it’s a lot of thinking fast on your feet because you never know what a defendant is going to say ... we have to listen intently and add to our arguments.”
Yates and Dowell both aspire to careers in law, and Dowell said she is grateful for the opportunity to exercise her mental agility and form bonds with other volunteers.
“When I first heard about this, I was almost taken aback about how we as high schoolers are able to prosecute real cases,” Dowell said. “I felt truly inspired by that and I wanted to immediately do it right after I heard about it.”
