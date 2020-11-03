On Tuesday, residents of Warren County made their voice heard on Election Day 2020 as they voted in local, state and national races.
Six locations were open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the county for residents to cast their ballots at: SKyPAC, Warren Central High School gymnasium, Living Hope Baptist Church gymnasium, Phil Moore Park, Ephram White Park and Buchanon Park.
According to election officials from throughout the six polling sites, there were some short lines around opening time in the morning, however, the vast majority of Tuesday saw little to no lines at all.
Previously open the past few weeks for early in-person voting, SKyPAC spent one last day playing host for area voters.
For Arien Yerkes, her reason for waiting to cast her ballot at SKyPAC until Election Day was very simple.
“I’m a procrastinator, to be honest,” Yerkes said with a laugh. “Everybody I talked to said that it wasn’t really busy, and that they have a good thing going here. It was easy. I didn’t have to wait at all.”
Yerkes also added that the race she was most looking forward to voting for was the presidential election between current President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
“It’s just because it’s been such a crazy year and a crazy four years,” Yerkes said. There’s been so many things that have changed. I am in a good place right now. I like the way the economy is going, and I like the way things are. You can’t complain if you don’t go vote.”
However, not every voter had the general election on the forefront of their minds. For voter Tonja Tuttle, she was primarily concerned with the local races on the ballot.
According Tuttle, it was alarming for her that not every local race had two candidates running.
“I think that there has been a lot of focus on national elections, and of course they are very, very important, however, I have become aware of how little people are paying attention to local races,” Tuttle said. “We take it for granted that the leaders we want will be elected. You have to get out there and vote for them.”
“I like celebrating the day,” Tuttle continued. “It is so important for everyone to take advantage of this right that we have, and I think many people forget how important that it is. It’s our opportunity to really have a voice in the direction of our country.”
Elsewhere in Warren County, history teacher Shane Humphrey casted his ballot at Living Hope Baptist Church. According to Humphrey, he saw voting in-person on Election Day as an imperative choice.
“To me personally, it just feels like this day is set aside for us,” Humphrey said. “I’m a teacher so it kind of feels contradictory to go back and tell my kids that they can do it early.”
“I think it’s a constitutional right and duty to come out here and vote,” Humphrey added. “You get a day off from school and work to vote. I’m trying to set an example for my daughters so that they can see how important this day is.”
Different from Tuttle and Yerkes, Humphrey was focused on the state senate race between Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Amy McGrath, and with the multiple amendments also available to vote for on the ballot.
“You have pros and cons with both Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath,” Humphrey said. “It’s pivotal how that election shakes out. I also don’t know how much people know about the amendments on the ballot, so I’m not sure if people did their due diligence in voting on those.”
With a new election cycle also comes first-time voters like Myiah Graham who also casted her ballot at Living Hope Baptist Church alongside her mother Marita Graham.
“I honestly felt nervous,” Myiah Graham said of her first time voting. “I was sweating and everything. I wasn’t totally prepared for all the names on there, but I did what I came here for. To be able to have the say-so or at least feel like I had at least some part in saying who is running our world – I felt like that was very important.”
Her mother Marita saw this election as one of great importance for a number of reasons.
“I just feel like people have been through a lot – especially the African American community,” Marita Graham said. “Our ancestors went through a lot in order for us to be able to have this right. So, I think it’s my duty to come out. It’s very important to me.”
“Also, I feel like it starts in your community first,” Marita Graham added. “You need to be a voice in your community first. Of course, the national stuff is important as well, but I feel like it starts wherever you are at.”
