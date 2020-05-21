Two more coronavirus-related deaths in Warren County – the county's fourth and fifth to date – were confirmed Thursday by the Barren River District Health Department.
The first virus-related death in Barren County was also confirmed Thursday, along with a new death in Simpson County, to bring the total in the department's eight-county region to 27. In all, there are now nine confirmed deaths in Edmonson County, six in Butler, five in Warren, three in both Simpson and Logan and one in Barren.
Overall cases in the health department's district have risen to 1,356, including 879 in Warren, 209 in Butler, 112 in Logan, 54 in Edmonson, 43 in Simpson, 34 in Barren, 20 in Hart and five in Metcalfe. Of those, 478 people have reportedly recovered.
Meanwhile, the Barren River Area Development District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, which uses data from the state Department of Public Health, showed 1,408 cases Thursday in its 10-county region. Those include 878 in Warren, 218 in Butler, 108 in Logan, 51 in Edmonson, 44 in Allen, 43 in Simpson, 38 in Barren, 17 in Hart, seven in Monroe and four in Metcalfe.
During Gov. Andy Beshear's daily briefing Thursday in Frankfort, he said there are now 8,286 coronavirus cases statewide, 135 of which are newly confirmed, and 111 are probable. The virus-related death toll rose to 386, with 10 newly confirmed and one probable.
Of the 8,286 total cases, at least 3,008 have recovered, 47 are currently hospitalized and 92 are in intensive care.
Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander also announced in-home child care may reopen June 8, and center-based, licensed child care programs may reopen to all families on June 15.
“Child care is one of the areas we know is critical to reopening the economy. It is critical to parents and has been critical to our essential workers,” he said.
“It’s always a balance between protecting ourselves and our families and going to back to being Healthy at Work.”
He added that child care providers will be provided additional funding for both cleaning and personal protective equipment supplies.
Under the state's Healthy at Work guidelines for child care programs, groups should have a maximum size of 10 children and should not be combined with others. Staffers in charge should remain with the same group all day.
Playground time should be staggered between groups, field trips and center-wide family events should be eliminated and "centralized" drop-off and pick-up locations should be used.
Additionally, any adult in a child care program must wear a face mask. Children ages 5 or younger should not, and older children may wear them if able. The full list of guidelines is available at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Beginning May 23, Friedlander said families with students eligible for free or reduced-price meals may receive up to $313.50 per child in food assistance through a federal coronavirus relief program.
Beshear also announced restaurants reopening Friday may increase indoor capacity from 33 percent to 50 percent on June 29. Bars can also reopen and groups of 50 or fewer people may congregate again on July 29.
“Based on the numbers we are seeing right now, we think we will be responsible and that we can hit it at that time,” said Beshear. “It all depends on how good we do at being Healthy at Work.”
A reporter asked if hospitals are paid more through Medicare or Medicaid if a patient is diagnosed with the virus or is on a ventilator.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said the payment rates for federal funding and private insurers are already set “globally or negotiated as part of a contract.”
Friedlander added that “we haven’t seen any of that.”
In response to a question about a CDC website revision stating the virus “does not spread easily” from touching surfaces or from animals to people, Beshear said “that’s good news.”
“Cleaning is still really important for a number of reasons, and people shouldn’t be lulled into a false security,” he said.
Another reporter asked about U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desire to end the extra $600-a-week federal unemployment benefit in the next coronavirus relief bill because it is “paying people more to remain unemployed than they would earn if they went back to work.”
“I think we’re gonna have plenty of people ready to go back to work. What I want to make sure is that people who need help are getting help … I'm not for cutting the benefits that they are getting at this time."
He was also asked if there is pressure to find another way for Kentuckians to vote in the upcoming primary election amid President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of mail-in absentee ballots.
“It was a bipartisan agreement between myself and the secretary of state … I believe tomorrow the portal will go live for absentee ballots,” he said.
“It will be the safest way to vote here in June.”
