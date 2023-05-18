David Cloyd laughs at Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton’s jokes as he is named the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
David Cloyd holds a South Warren Middle School book with a Post-It reading “to the new principal” as he talks with colleagues, friends and family after being named the new SWMS principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
David Cloyd speaks beside Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton as he is named the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton introduces David Cloyd as the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
David Cloyd speaks after being named the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
David Cloyd talks with colleagues, friends and family after being named the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
David Cloyd laughs at Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton’s jokes as he is named the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
David Cloyd holds a South Warren Middle School book with a Post-It reading “to the new principal” as he talks with colleagues, friends and family after being named the new SWMS principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
David Cloyd speaks beside Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton as he is named the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton introduces David Cloyd as the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
David Cloyd speaks after being named the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
David Cloyd talks with colleagues, friends and family after being named the new South Warren Middle School principal in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2023. After serving 23 years at Warren East Middle School, first as a math teacher before moving into the roles of assistant principal and principal, Cloyd will fill the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
After 23 years of service at Warren East Middle School, David Cloyd decided it was time for a change.
Cloyd was introduced as South Warren Middle School’s next principal on Wednesday, filling the role left by new South Warren High School principal Matt Deaton.
“I feel like I was at a point in my life where I wanted to try something different, I really felt that way,” Cloyd said. “Even though it’s the same (position) – just in a different school.”
A Western Kentucky University graduate, he began his career as a math teacher at WEMS in 2000 — also working as head football and basketball coach — before earning the assistant principal position. He got the call in 2012 to serve as the school’s principal, where he has worked up until his newest venture.
He learned he got the South Warren job on Monday when Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton gave him a ring at 10 p.m.
“My wife will tell you I probably would not have slept that night If I hadn’t gotten that phone call,” Cloyd said.
The decision to leave WEMS was not an easy one for him, but a familiar culture made the choice clearer.
“Those people have been so good to me,” Cloyd said. “One thing I love about the South Warren community that makes me want to come here is that it’s so similar to the community of Warren East Middle.”
He has just under a week to say his goodbyes to the folks at Warren East.
“Having worked in that community for 23 years, we’ve become a part of that community,” Cloyd said. “It was an emotional day this morning, I met my staff at 6:45 before school started and it was hard. I broke down, I’m not going to lie.”
Cloyd said starting over at a new school is scary, but it was an opportunity he felt he couldn’t pass up.
“I’m the type of person who likes a change, although you may say ‘he likes a change? He’s been at the same school for 23 years,’ ” he said. “But I do need change.”
He shared that when the site-based decision making council asked him why he was the person for the job. He said he felt like the guy who can turn a “great” school into a “greater” school.
“I’ve got six days to say goodbye, but when those six days are up I’m ready to get started,” Cloyd said.
Clayton told school staff to give Cloyd some “grace” during his first year on the job — after 23 years as a Warren East Raider, there might be hiccups where he forgets he’s now a South Warren Spartan.
“I’m sure that’s going to happen to you, so just give him a little grace — now the second year he does it, go ahead and give him some grief,” Clayton joked.
Cloyd will assume full principal duties on July 1.