If you hear sirens Friday, don’t panic.
Warren County Emergency Management will sound its County Outdoor Warning Sirens on the first Friday of every month at noon – and they’re starting this week.
“This is something new in Warren,” said Travis Puckett, deputy director of Warren County Emergency Management. “We want to make sure (the siren system) works, and we want to keep people informed of severe weather events.”
Puckett stressed that these are outdoor sirens, and they’re not meant to be heard indoors. The sirens should be audible outside within one and a half miles from the source. During an actual tornado warning, the sirens would sound for three minutes.
“Friday, it’s just a six-second test, just long enough for it to operate and then go off,” Puckett said. “We don’t want people to get complacent and just tune it out when there really is an alert sounding for three minutes.”
There are other counties that test their systems every Friday at noon, but Puckett thought that could have a “cry wolf” effect.
There will be exceptions. If there is severe weather on that first Friday, the agency will delay sounding sirens to avoid confusion.
Warren County currently has 32 sirens throughout its 548 square miles, and it’s about to add another in the unincorporated community of Anna. But since each siren only covers a 1.5-mile radius, there are still some uncovered areas.
“We could use more, we have a huge county,” Puckett said.
Previously, the agency conducted tests through a digital program to determine whether the radios and batteries were operational. This is just another added precaution, which will allow them to address specific sites immediately once the test is complete.
“It’s a big task making sure they all work at the same time,” Puckett said.
Tornadoes can occur in any month of the year. While they’re typically more common in the spring and summer months, they’re becoming more common during the fall and winter months in “Dixie Alley,” the Tornado Alley path extending east of the Great Plains, according to a study published last year in “Climate and Atmospheric Science.”
And they’re certainly not uncommon in the area.
“People gets tired of hearing tornado watch,” Puckett said, but the threat can be severe.
The last major tornado to hit the Barren River region was in February 2018. It caused extensive damage and two deaths.
