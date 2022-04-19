A House bill that allocates more than $42 million to Warren County for roads and infrastructure was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear last week.
The two-year state road plan, HB 242, allocates $42,360,000 to the county for a variety of projects, including many that have been discussed for several years.
The projects funded include:
$4.9 million for a Three Springs Road extension from Flealand to Interstate 165 (William H. Natcher Parkway), including a bridge over the parkway.
$3.1 million for widening/reconstruction of Cemetery Road from Fountain Trace to Roger Porter Road.
$4.2 million to widen U.S. 31-W from the Warren/Simpson County Line to Buchanon Park.
$4 million to improve Ky. 185 from 0.24 miles south of Pruitt Road to 0.16 miles south of Ky. 1320.
$7.7 million for connectivity improvements for the Kentucky Transpark.
$3 million to improve U.S. 31-W from Campbell Lane to University Boulevard.
$1.6 million to construct left and right turn lanes from U.S. 68/Ky. 80 onto Fred Madison Road.
$640,000 to reconstruct Ky. 622 (Plano Road) to eliminate two right-angle curves.
$2.7 million to improve mobility and reduce congestion on U.S. 31-W from U.S. 68 to Mizpah Road.
$1.3 million for safety improvements and rehabilitation on Ky. 3225.
$510,000 to widen Ky. 234.
$1.8 million to reduce congestion and increase safety on Cave Mill Road/Dishman Lane from the end of the three-lane section near Raintree Drive.
$4 million to improve mobility and reduce congestion on U.S. 31-W from Mizpah Road to Freeport Road.
$1.8 million to reduce congestion and increase safety and mobility on Dishman Lane extension.
$750,000 to design a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Ky. 101 and the Interstate 65 southbound entrance and exit ramps in Smiths Grove, widen the existing I-65 southbound exit ramp to two lanes and extend the beginning point of the ramp about 500 to 1,000 feet north.
“This is significant funding that will improve the condition of the roads in our area,” said Rep. Steve Sheldon, R- Bowling Green, in a news release. “Investment in our roads and infrastructure is investment in our local community.”
HB 242 provides more than $2.9 billion statewide and includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges.
