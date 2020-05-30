Warren County Regional Jail will remain closed to public access through June, and an administrative order released Friday has set July 6 as the target date for reopening.
The latest order from Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon extends the suspension of all visitations, volunteer programs and public access to administrative offices that had been imposed March 14 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the facility.
Harmon said in the order that the jail plans to reopen to public access July 6, depending on an evaluation of state-recommended protocols.
Inmate work crews, which have also been halted during the pandemic, would require approval from the Kentucky Department of Corrections to resume.
If the DOC allows work crews to work prior to July 6, the jail will follow the state’s recommendation, Harmon said in the order.
The original administrative order issued in March suspended visitations, church services, volunteer programs, work release and inmate road crews, attorney visits, public access to administrative offices and inmates ordered to serve weekend sentences.
The time period the restrictions have remained in place has been extended multiple times while the state has contended with COVID-19.
With inmates living in close quarters, jails have been recognized as a place where the threat of contracting the virus is heightened.
Green River Correctional Complex, a state prison in Muhlenberg County, has reported 362 cases of COVID-19 among inmates there and 51 staffers who have tested positive, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections. Two inmates have died, while 43 other inmates and 40 staffers have recovered.
The Kentucky Supreme Court has attempted to address the potential for viral outbreaks in the jail by reducing occupancy rates through emergency orders allowing people arrested for several types of low-level, nonviolent offenses to be released on their own recognizance.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
