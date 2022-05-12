Efforts to help inmates reenter society and reduce recidivism are bringing accolades and having some dollars-and-cents benefits for the Warren County Regional Jail.
County Jailer Stephen Harmon reported at the May 6 meeting of Warren Fiscal Court that the first audit of the jail’s reentry program done by the Kentucky Department of Corrections reflects well on what his four-person Reentry Services Division staff is doing.
“We got an excellent report,” Harmon said. “It’s confirmation to me that our staff is doing good work.”
The Department of Corrections report gave the jail an overall score of 94% after Division of Reentry District 5 Coordinator Robert Mayo reviewed paperwork and observed jail staff conducting educational programs that are part of the reentry initiative.
After the audit was conducted April 18-22, Mayo wrote in a report that the Warren County jail’s reentry programming is “one of the best” he has observed.
“Their primary facilitator, Whitley Young, did an outstanding job,” Mayo wrote. “She provided ... the highest individual audit average of 96% and one of the higher institutional averages of 94% observed to date.”
Deputy Young joins Capt. Doug Miles and deputies John Sanders and Clint Parsons on the jail’s reentry services staff.
Together, they administer evidence-based educational programs that inmates can complete to prepare them for reentry while they earn time off their sentences.
Harmon said the program that teaches such topics as parenting, anger management and thinking for good has been in place since 2017, before the state began giving financial incentives to jails for successfully implementing the reentry initiative.
“We’ve been doing this without any incentives up until now,” Harmon said. “It’s nice to know that the state is giving financial incentives. It (reentry) is gaining momentum across the state.”
Harmon said the Warren County jail has received $166,000 from the state in reentry incentives so far.
His budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year projects $300,000 in reentry incentives from the state, allowing the jailer to reduce the amount of financial assistance he needs from the county’s general fund.
The reentry classes are part of a broader push at the local jail to reduce recidivism, or repeat offenders, and jail overcrowding.
Routinely overcrowded, the Warren County jail has implemented the FREED (Felon Reentry Equal Employment Directive) program that allows certain Class D inmates to work outside the jail and the In2Work program in partnership with the Aramark food vendor that trains inmates to work in food service.