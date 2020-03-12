The Warren County Regional Jail is phasing out in-person inmate visitations in favor of a system in which people can visit inmates remotely via video after paying a fee, or on-site video visits that can be arranged for people who don’t want to pay the fee.
The jail has teamed with vendor Securus Technologies, a company that works to equip prisons with communication technologies, to launch the video visitations March 19.
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon said the remote visits, which have to be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance by making an appointment on Securus’ website, are meant to help inmates stay in touch with family members who might not be able to arrange an on-site visit because of travel costs, challenges with taking time off work and other factors.
The cost of each 20-minute remote visit with a friend or family member is $7.95 plus tax.
Friends and family who want to travel to the jail to visit an inmate will not be required to pay any fee, but the visit does have to be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance through the Securus website, and the visit will be facilitated through an inmate kiosk device in each cell that functions like a FaceTime chat, replacing the through-the-glass element of earlier visitations.
“We’ve been working on this for about eight or nine months,” Harmon said. “This came up after visiting other facilities and seeing opportunities for more things to be electronic.”
Securus employees will be at the jail testing the kiosks this week and training staff and inmates on the devices next week in preparation of the anticipated March 19 rollout of the remote visitations.
Harmon said on-site visitations will go live next month once remote visitations are seen to be operating smoothly.
Ministers who visit inmates can do 40-minute free on-site visits by registering with the jail’s administrative office, or do 20-minute remote visits in which they would be required to register online and pay the same fee as friends and family.
Attorneys can use the video visitation for the same fee and register online.
Along with visitation, the new inmate kiosks will provide inmates access to law library materials and electronic forms for filing grievances.
A portion of each registration fee goes back to the jail, creating a new revenue stream for the jail to help pay for enhancements to jail operations.
Harmon said this development represents phase one of introducing technology into the jail for communication.
“Down the road, we’ll look at messaging and even tablets where they can rent games and movies, but the biggest piece right now is the video visitation and the inmate grievance request process,” Harmon said. “Until the system is up and running, we won’t know the good, bad and the ugly, but we believe this allows for more access to visitation.”
