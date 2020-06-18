Although physical programs at the Warren County Public Library remain on hold, digital programs like Zoom storytimes have provided the community with ways to engage with the local library’s branches.
Veronica Rainwater, the library’s youth services manager, said the storytimes are announced a week in advance, allowing for participants to pick up activity kits from the library, which Rainwater said are usually claimed within an hour of the announcement of the storytime on Facebook.
The kits, according to Rainwater, include the book that will be read during the Zoom storytime, and supplies for the craft activity that patrons who attend the Zoom session will also participate in.
“Basically, we were looking for a new way to interact with our patrons because we have been doing Facebook Live storytimes and we still are, but we also had a lot of items that we wanted to distribute out to the community,” Rainwater said.
Rainwater said the program lasts 20 to 30 minutes and that Monday’s Zoom session saw a lot of participation.
“We’re hoping that in the very near future we can offer this type of program for adults and teenagers,” Rainwater said. “This was a testing ground for that model.”
Rainwater said other digital resources have been utilized by the library since before the pandemic began.
“One of the first things that we tried to do is make sure that our digital card system was very accessible,” Rainwater said.
Rainwater said a digital Warren County Public Library card can be acquired by going to the library’s website and that many people have signed up for digital library cards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Lisa Rice said that although the main library and Graham Drive branches remain closed to the public except for curbside pickup, the library’s Smiths Grove and Bob Kirby branches have reopened in a reduced capacity, allowing for a fraction of the library’s patrons to enter the buildings at a time.
“We were only able to open with (33 percent) of occupancy into our buildings,” Rice said. “We have actually had a little bit less than that because so much of our public space is meeting room space, which made the numbers a little higher.”
In accordance with state guidelines, Rice said the Smiths Grove branch currently permits 15 patrons to enter at a time, while the Bob Kirby branch can allow up to 40 patrons inside. Rice said that the branches are also operating on reduced hours.
“Our patrons have been really great about social distancing and most have been wearing masks, which I really appreciate,” Rice said. “It helps my staff feel comfortable being at work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.