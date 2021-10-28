An undercover investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of an Oakland man on charges related to the alleged sharing of images of child sexual abuse.
Adam Wayne Haynes, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Kentucky State Police said the agency’s Electronic Crimes Branch began an investigation after discovering Haynes sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. The investigation led to a search warrant being executed at an Oakland residence and the seizure of electronics for forensic examination.