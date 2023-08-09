A man was arrested Tuesday night after a woman reported to police that he sexually abused her.
Wendell A. Johnson, 59, of Rockfield, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.
According to an arrest citation, the alleged victim came to KSP with two relatives to report an alleged incident that occurred Tuesday morning at a residence on Browning Road.
The woman told police that she was in her bedroom when Johnson entered and laid in bed with her, then got on top of her and took her pants off with one hand while holding her down with the other hand.
The woman reported that she attempted to break free, but was overpowered, and that Johnson digitally penetrated her, the citation said.
The alleged victim said she was able to send a text message to a relative making him aware of what was happening, and another person in the home heard screams and kicked open the bedroom door, resulting in Johnson leaving the room, the citation said.
According to the citation, the person who kicked open the door reported seeing Johnson holding down the alleged victim and told police that he was in shock and walked away for a moment before returning to the room to check on the alleged victim.
The two then went to Johnson's room where they locked the door and placed a dresser table in front of the door, with Johnson attempting to kick the door open and pick the lock, the citation said.
KSP troopers received permission to go to the home and arrest Johnson, who denied the allegations against him, records show.
Johnson was due to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court.