A Rockfield man awaiting sentencing on charges that he tried to solicit a minor online for sex has been indicted on a new set of federal sex offenses.
Mark Allen Johnson, 29, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of distribution of child pornography, attempted enticement and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
A federal criminal complaint details a series of exchanges over an online dating app between Johnson and an undercover FBI agent who he believed was a 15-year-old girl over a two-month period.
According to the complaint, Johnson initiated conversation with the agent, posing as a person with the user profile "Becca" from Clarksville, Tenn., on Dec. 3 by asking "Becca" if she had sex with older guys.
The online profile used clothed pictures of an adult female who consented to having her photos used in the investigation.
The terms and conditions of the app require users to state they are at least 18 years old, and "Becca's" online profile was that of a 19-year-old whose status included "I'm really 15," according to the criminal complaint.
From Dec. 3 to Feb. 10, Johnson engaged in a series of chats online and over text message with the undercover agent in which he sent a number of sexually explicit messages to the agent, who maintained that she was 15.
Johnson's profile on Meet24 was "Jason Edwards," but he told her during a Feb. 2 text exchange that his name was Allen and he was 29 years old.
During a Feb. 9 exchange, Johnson and "Becca" agreed to meet the next day for sex, with Johnson saying he would pick her up from her house and take her to a hotel, according to the criminal complaint.
FBI agents set up surveillance Feb. 10 near the place where Johnson agreed to meet with "Becca," but Johnson was not observed at the location, federal court records show.
The FBI established Johnson as the person behind "Jason Edwards" on Meet24 by obtaining records from the company owning the app, the internet protocol address used by the suspect to access the app and cellphone subscriber records for phone numbers used during the text exchanges with "Becca."
Law enforcement obtained Johnson's driver's license photo and compared it with the profile pictures used on the dating application and other photos sent to "Becca" during chats.
"It appears that the suspect is not using his real photos and may actually be using the photos of other unknown individuals," FBI Special Agent Bradley Smith said in the criminal complaint.
On Feb. 13, agents executed a federal search warrant at Johnson's Rockfield home, finding him asleep in his bed, court records show.
Agents seized multiple cellphones and other devices from Johnson's residence, and he claimed ownership of the devices.
The FBI was contacted Feb. 14 by a detective with the Roswell, Ga., Police Department who posed as a 13-year-old girl named "Peyton" on the Meet24 app and had online chats with a person claiming to be "Jonathan" and 23 years old from Rockfield.
After messaging on the app, the officer and the suspect began a text conversation on one of the phones that had been recovered from Johnson's home, according to the criminal complaint.
"During these covert conversations, suspect discusses traveling to Georgia to have sex with Peyton," Smith said in the complaint.
On Feb. 4, the suspect sent a video of suspected child pornography to "Peyton," according to the complaint.
Johnson was arrested in 2016 following an investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office in which he was accused of posting an online ad soliciting sex and asking to engage in sex acts with an undercover investigator posing as a juvenile.
He was arrested in Paducah, where he had traveled believing he was to meet the juvenile there.
Court records indicate Johnson pleaded guilty in January in McCracken Circuit Court to prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure a minor, with a sentencing scheduled for next month.
Johnson is set to appear Wednesday in U.S. District Court on the federal charges.
