A Warren County man has been indicted on criminal charges in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the parking lot of a bowling alley.
Dakota Lang, 27, of Alvaton, was formally charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
Lang is due to appear in Warren Circuit Court on Monday for arraignment.
He was arrested Jan. 21 by the Bowling Green Police Department, which responded on that date to a report of a fight in the parking lot of Southern Lanes on Scottsville Road.
As police were en route, a second call was made reporting that a man had been stabbed.
City police found a man in the parking lot sitting on the ground with blood pooled next to him in several spots, according to an arrest citation.
“Upon further inspection, I observed three puncture wounds on the victim’s lower abdomen and left chest area,” BGPD Officer Andrew Ward said in the arrest citation, which does not name the victim.
A security guard tending to the victim identified another man in the parking lot as the suspect.
Police detained the man, identified as Lang, and questioned him.
“I asked Lang about the victim being stabbed during the fight,” Ward said in the citation. “Lang stated he felt threatened concerning the idea of the subject possibly having a firearm and ‘did what he had to do.’ ”
Asked about the knife’s location, Lang said it was in his vehicle, and city police retrieved a folding pocket knife from the center console, records show.
BGPD was provided with body camera footage from a Southern Lanes security guard that appeared to show the fight.
According to the citation, the video showed Lang and a woman advancing on the victim.
“The victim showed Lang being knocked to the ground,” the citation said. “When Lang was knocked to the ground, it showed he had a knife already in his right hand at that point. Lang then got back up and continued attacking.”
Lang remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
