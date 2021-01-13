A Rockfield man accused of attempting to arrange a meeting with a juvenile for sex pleaded guilty to three criminal counts in federal court.
Mark Allen Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges of distribution of child pornography, attempted enticement and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
Johnson entered his guilty plea without having a plea agreement, according to federal court records
He faces a maximum possible penalty of life imprisonment when he is sentenced April 13.
Johnson underwent a psychiatric evaluation in preparation for a competency hearing that had been set to take place Monday, but federal prosecutors and Johnson’s attorney, federal public defender Pat Bouldin, agreed with the evaluator’s finding that Johnson was competent to stand trial.
A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court said Johnson initiated a conversation through an online dating app with an undercover FBI agent posing as a 15-year-old girl in 2019.
In a two-month period from Dec. 3, 2019, to Feb. 10, 2020, Johnson engaged in a series of chats online and over text message with the undercover agent in which he sent a number of sexually explicit messages to the agent, who maintained she was 15.
The terms and conditions of the app require users to state they are at least 18 years old, and the online profile of the agent, who went by “Becca,” claimed in her bio section that she was 19 but added a status that said “I’m really 15,” according to the complaint.
During a Feb. 9 exchange, Johnson and “Becca” agreed to meet the next day for sex, with Johnson saying he would pick her up from her house and take her to a hotel, according to the criminal complaint.
FBI agents set up surveillance Feb. 10 near the place where Johnson agreed to meet with “Becca,” but Johnson was not observed at the location, federal court records show.
The complaint said Johnson used a profile listed under the name “Jason Edwards,” but the FBI established Johnson as the person behind “Jason Edwards” by obtaining records from the company owning the app, the internet protocol address used by the suspect to access the app and cellphone subscriber records for phone numbers used during the text exchanges with “Becca.”
“It appears that the suspect is not using his real photos and may actually be using the photos of other unknown individuals,” FBI Special Agent Bradley Smith said in the criminal complaint.
FBI agents executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home in February and seized multiple cellphones and other devices.
On Feb. 14, the FBI was contacted by a detective from the Roswell, Ga., Police Department who reported going undercover as a 13-year-old on the same app and having online and text chats with a Rockfield man during which the man discussed traveling to Georgia for sex.
The text conversations were found on one of the phones seized from Johnson’s home, the criminal complaint said.
On Feb. 4, the suspect sent a video of child pornography to the Georgia detective, according to the complaint.
